

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon, sending two people to hospital.

A city spokesperson said the collision happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Regent Avenue when the WFPS vehicle was responding to an alarm with lights and sirens.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, the spokesperson said.

Two occupants of the WFPS vehicle were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Traffic was impacted in the area and the city said motorists should find alternate routes.