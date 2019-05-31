

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is warning people to be especially careful during hot, dry, and windy weather after two large grass and brush fires were extinguished Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the area of Municipal Road and Rannock Avenue around 1:30 p.m. where they encountered a fire roughly 45 metres in diameter.

It was declared under control just after 3 p.m.

The WFPS battled the second significant wildland fire shortly after 7:30 p.m behind the 800 block of Allegheny Drive.

Crews came across a fire roughly 20 metres by 200 metres.

They used specialized wildland-urban equipment with a drone to put out the fire and protect the nearby school and homes.

WFPS is asking residents to be extra cautious, especially when the weather is hot and dry by using strategies to prevent fires.

Firefighters said residents should never dispose of cigarettes or other smoking materials in any vegetation or from vehicle windows.

Homeowners can protect their homes from grass and brush fires by thinning and pruning vegetation, planting fire-resistant plants; and cleaning up brush, leaves, grass and debris.

Firewood should also be stored at least 10 metres from structures, and outdoor fire receptacles should be placed in an open area away from overhanging vegetation.