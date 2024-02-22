What $1 million can buy you in Winnipeg's housing market

If you’re in the market for a house in the $1 million range, Winnipeg is one of the cities in Canada where you will get more bang for your buck.

Royal LePage released its Million-Dollar Properties Report showcasing what kind of home Canadians could buy with $1 million depending on where they live.

In December 2023, a home worth $1 million – give or take $50,000 – on average had 3.2 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms and 1,760 square feet of living space in Canada.

“Depending on the market that you are shopping in, a $1 million home can mean something very different. In Calgary, a budget of $1 million is considered the move-up price point for existing homeowners. In Vancouver, the same amount is often the starting point for entry-level buyers,” said Karen Volevski, the COO of Royal LePage in a news release.

In Winnipeg, hitting the seven-figure mark means homes had around 3.2 bedrooms, 3.0 bathrooms and 2,558 square feet of living space, which is 798 square feet more than Canada’s average.

When compared to similar markets in the prairies, Winnipeg homes offer more bathrooms and bedrooms than Regina, but Regina homes have slightly more living space.

Edmonton also has more living space than Winnipeg, but is fairly equal in the bed and bath department. However, compared to Calgary, Winnipeg is ahead in every category.

The report also showed what $2 million could get in Canada. The average in December 2023 was 3.7 bedrooms, 2.6 bathrooms and 2,501 square feet of living space.

In Winnipeg, that price tag could net someone a home with around 3.9 bedrooms, 3.9 bathrooms and 3,994 square feet of living space.

The closest comparison in the price range is Halifax, with 4.4 bedrooms, 3.8 bathrooms and 3,945 square feet of living space.