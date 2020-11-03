WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister said if a curfew was put in place in the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP would be needed to help enforce it.

The premier made the comments during a media availability on Tuesday.

“We’re asking for their help in this,” Pallister said. “Obviously, we’ll need the City of Winnipeg police, in particular, the RCMP potentially in the capital region to assist this, depending on the design of our curfew.

“It needs to be coordinated, it needs to be done properly and right, and it needs public buy-in, because that’s what we want. We want to reduce the number of contacts, and a curfew may well help us.”

A curfew was proposed by Pallister on Monday for the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region as a way to help flatten the COVID-19 curve in the region. The area has been under the red or critical level on the pandemic response system since Monday due to high COVID-19 case counts.

Pallister said the curfew would help reduce the number of gatherings that violated public health orders in the province.

A survey on Manitoban’s reactions to the curfew is now online.

“This is a societal challenge that is best addressed by having people buy into the proposals that we make,” Pallister said, when asked why the province is seeking feedback on the proposed curfew, and not just implementing one.

A telephone town hall on the proposed curfew will take place Thursday evening. People can register online here.