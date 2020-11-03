WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is holding a series of telephone town halls, with this week’s focusing on enforcement of COVID-19 public health measures.

The province noted on this week’s call residents will have the chance to discuss a curfew to help stop the spread of the disease in the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region.

On Monday, Premier Brian Pallister said the province is considering the idea of a curfew in Winnipeg and surrounding areas.

“We’re giving serious consideration to implementing a curfew, a curfew that would be designed to restrict travel between key hours, when gathering sizes tend to be dangerously in excess of the rules, late-night hours obviously,” he said.

“These late-night situations in Winnipeg have expanded our number of COVID cases very significantly. According to Dr. Roussin, this is an action we should seriously consider, and I am considering it now.”

The province invites Manitobans to take part in this week’s town hall on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7:35 p.m. It will also make a recording of the town hall available for anyone who can’t attend.

Residents can register for the town hall online.