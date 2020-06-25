WINNIPEG -- A pair of goats who were put up for sale last year, got to stay on a Lake Manitoba island near Steep Rock, Man., after all.

In July 2019, CTV Winnipeg reported Hopper and Gonzo were put on the market due to complaints from local residents and cottage owners.

Manitoba Sustainable Development confirmed that a tourism operator in the area was told the goats had to be removed by July 31, 2019 if they didn’t receive authority to use the Crown land for grazing. The province added it received complaints that it had addressed regarding the unauthorized use of other Crown land in the area, but was still allowing the goats to remain without the necessary permission.

At the time, an online petition was created to keep the goats on the island, and it seems petitioners had their wishes granted.

In an email statement, Peter Hofbauer from Steep Rock Kayak, the company that posted about the sale of the goats, said the animals are back.

He said Crown Lands and Conservation did what needed to be done to help them obtain the permits.

There are now three goats on the island – Hopper, Pogi and Willy.

CTV Winnipeg has reached out to Steep Rock Kayak for more details and will update the story as they become available.