What is the worst road in Manitoba? CAA wants to know
Voting is officially open for CAA Manitoba’s 10th year of its Worst Roads Campaign.
This means Manitobans can now have their say on which roads have the worst issues such as congestion, potholes, road signs, traffic light timing, and safety.
According to Heather Mack, CAA Manitoba’s manager of government and community relations, it comes down to how each individual defines what they believe is the worst road.
“This isn’t just about motorists. We want to hear from pedestrians, public transit users, and cyclists,” she said in an interview on Wednesday.
“So it could be something like lack of cycling infrastructure on a particular road. Maybe there’s a crosswalk that’s needed, or maybe the speed limit you think is too high on your street.”
The campaign helps to inform all levels of government about which roads they need to prioritize for improvements. CAA noted that the most common issues noted by voters are potholes and poor road conditions.
Manitobans can cast their nominations for the worst roads online until April 6. Once the voting is closed, CAA will put together a list of the 10 worst roads in the province, as well as the worst roads in specific regions.
The organization will then present the worst roads list to local and provincial officials.
“Generally, the cities know what streets need to be fixed, but they don’t get that snapshot of priorities,” Mack said.
“We’ve seen some great success like Empress [Street], which happened to top the list for at least a couple of years, and we were glad to see all three levels of government come together to get that road repaired and off the list.”
In 2021, Manitobans voted Taylor Avenue in Winnipeg, Provincial Road 307, Provincial Road 250, Provincial Road 450, and Provincial Trunk Highway 34 as the province’s worst roads.
Mack noted more roads outside of Winnipeg made the list last year, likely because people were spending more time travelling within the province and noticing deficiencies in these roads.
- With files from CTV’s Joey Slattery.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
Canada sending another $50 million in specialized equipment to Ukraine: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is sending another $50 million in specialized equipment, including Canadian-made cameras for surveillance drones, to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion. Trudeau says he spoke to Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone to inform him of the additional aid. He says Zelensky also accepted an invitation to address Canada's parliament.
Russian losses mount as Ukrainians put up unexpected fight
As the losses mount on both sides of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts suggest that the Ukrainian military is putting up a bigger fight than the Russian military anticipated.
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Electric -- ubiquitous global brands and symbols of U.S. corporate might -- all announced Tuesday they were temporarily suspending their business in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Night of N.S. shootings, witnesses wondered about 'strange' RCMP car as it went by
Witnesses noticed the odd actions of what appeared to be an RCMP cruiser late on April 18, 2020, not realizing the driver was responsible for a murderous rampage that had just left 13 people dead in Portapique, N.S.
Patient who received genetically modified pig heart in groundbreaking transplant surgery dies
A 57-year-old Maryland man who had received a genetically modified pig heart in a first-of-its-kind transplant surgery has died, the University of Maryland Medical Center said Wednesday.
Ukraine warns of risk of radiation leak at occupied Chornobyl nuclear plant
Ukraine appealed to Russia for a temporary ceasefire on Wednesday to allow repairs to be made to a power line to the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, warning that there could be a radiation leak if the electricity outage continued.
Sask. First Nation building its own welfare program to keep Indigenous kids out of foster care
The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan is building its own child welfare program in an effort to keep Indigenous children out of the traditional foster care system.
Who's in, who's out and who else may enter Conservative party leadership race
With Sept. 10 picked as the date for when the Conservative Party of Canada will have a new leader, time is ticking for prospective candidates and their teams to get into place. Those running have until April 19 to throw their hat into the ring and until June 3 to sell memberships.
Regina
-
Yorkton resident wins $20M jackpot on lottery ticket
A Yorkton resident is Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire after winning a $20 million jackpot.
-
Canada sending another $50 million in specialized equipment to Ukraine: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is sending another $50 million in specialized equipment, including Canadian-made cameras for surveillance drones, to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion. Trudeau says he spoke to Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone to inform him of the additional aid. He says Zelensky also accepted an invitation to address Canada's parliament.
-
Regina doing what it can to combat large amount of snow
Thanks to more snow and gusty winds residents of Regina woke to near zero visibility Tuesday morning and while most people were commuting to work, city crews were already in storm mode.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP lay more than 60 charges after guns, drugs seized
On Sunday, Spiritwood RCMP officers spotted two vehicles believed to be suspicious outside a home on Witchekan Lake First Nation.
-
'It’s scary': Saskatoon students navigate news of Russian invasion in the age of social media
University of Saskatchewan student Emma Munday’s extended family is still in the Ukrainian city of L’viv as the Russian invasion rages on.
-
The federal government is ready to spend $160M to help Saskatoon's transit system. Here's why the city can't access it.
As the City of Saskatoon struggles to maintain its aging bus fleet, $160 million in federal transit cash has been sitting out of reach since 2018.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Travelling outside of Ontario this March Break? Read this first
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of important information you can use before your March Break vacation, some best practices for returning back to Canada, as well as tips you can use to get the most out of your trip.
-
Passengers from Sunwing party plane to Cancun fined by Transport Canada
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
Edmonton
-
'We are treated like kids': Edmonton drops masking after Alberta moves to take away powers
Edmonton councillors immediately cancelled the city's masking bylaw Tuesday, as the Alberta government moved to take away the ability of all local councils to require masks and vaccines in public spaces.
-
Feds and Alberta to announce high-speed internet progress
Canada's minister of rural economic development is set to make an announcement about improving high-speed internet in Alberta on Wednesday outside of the province's capital city.
-
Canada sending another $50 million in specialized equipment to Ukraine: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is sending another $50 million in specialized equipment, including Canadian-made cameras for surveillance drones, to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion. Trudeau says he spoke to Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone to inform him of the additional aid. He says Zelensky also accepted an invitation to address Canada's parliament.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
This when Ontario will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions
The Ontario government has unveiled its timeline for lifting all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and policies. The move comes two years into a pandemic that has resulted in the death of more than 12,000 Ontarians and has dramatically upended life in the province.
-
'New phase of negotiations:' Ontario close to landing $10/day childcare deal
Ontario and the federal government have entered a “new phase of negotiations” that could see a $10-a-day childcare agreement reached within weeks, federal sources tell CTV News Toronto.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Tuesday marked the second anniversary of Alberta's first report of a confirmed COVID-19 case.
-
Canada can increase oil exports to U.S., but can't fill hole left by Russia: experts
Canadian oil producers have some capacity to immediately increase exports to the U.S., industry insiders and analysts say, but anything they can provide in the short-term won't be enough to fill the gap left behind by Russia.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warmth is around the corner for Calgary
Another day in the dip – but we’re trending up! Warmer days ahead in Calgary.
Montreal
-
Montreal Symphony Orchestra drops Russian piano prodigy from concerts amid backlash
A young Russian pianist set to perform with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra this week has been struck from the schedule after protest, though the orchestra maintained its praise for the 20-year-old, who has been outspoken against the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Passengers from Sunwing party plane to Cancun fined by Transport Canada
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
-
Quebec sees big drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, intensive care numbers
Quebec's Health Ministry reported a large drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday with 30 fewer patients receiving care for the disease and eight fewer people in intensive care units.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Ottawa police seek missing 28-year-old woman
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 28-year-old woman.
-
Carleton University students design new gate for Confederation Park
Two Carleton University architecture students have designed the winning selection for a new gate at Ottawa's Confederation Park.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooter’s spouse to enter restorative justice program, have criminal charge withdrawn
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for Canada’s worst mass shooting will likely have her criminal charge resolved, which would allow her to participate in a public inquiry into the tragedy.
-
Night of N.S. shootings, witnesses wondered about 'strange' RCMP car as it went by
Witnesses noticed the odd actions of what appeared to be an RCMP cruiser late on April 18, 2020, not realizing the driver was responsible for a murderous rampage that had just left 13 people dead in Portapique, N.S.
-
'We feel the urgency': N.S. premier considering options as gas prices reach record high
Gas prices are at an all-time high in the Maritimes and across Canada, and analysts warn the prices will likely continue to climb as Russia’s attack on Ukraine puts pressure on the oil market.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
This when Ontario will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions
The Ontario government has unveiled its timeline for lifting all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and policies. The move comes two years into a pandemic that has resulted in the death of more than 12,000 Ontarians and has dramatically upended life in the province.
-
Brant County hospitals getting $2.5M investment from province
Brantford General Hospital and Willett Hospital will be getting a boost in funding courtesy of the Ontario government.
Vancouver
-
Teen girls rescue stabbing victim at Burnaby coffee shop, suspect arrested
Two teenage girls are being praised for their bravery and quick thinking after they came to the rescue of a stabbing victim in Burnaby.
-
Ukrainian international student calls out B.C. university for not taking harder stance against invasion
Liliya Syvystka is just weeks away from finishing her film production program at the University of British Columbia, but as she prepares for her final thesis, her mind is focused on her home country and her loved ones back in Ukraine.
-
B.C.'s mountain goat population declining, new study suggests
British Columbia's central coast is losing an animal of significant cultural value to the region's Indigenous people as fewer mountain goats are seen in its craggy peaks, says a new study.
Vancouver Island
-
Convoy opposed to COVID-19 mandates will 'occupy' Victoria for months, says organizer
Another convoy of people opposed to COVID-19 mandates is rolling across the country, this time headed for Victoria, where participants are prepared to stay for months, according to the organizer.
-
NEW
NEW | Pacific Salmon Treaty fails to conserve B.C. fish, say advocates
The Pacific Salmon Treaty (PST) is under fire following a report suggesting that Alaskan fisheries are impacting struggling salmon populations by intercepting a significant number of B.C.-bound fish.
-
'Got the perfect storm shaping up': Gas prices expected to climb even higher on Vancouver Island
With gas prices in the capital region hitting record highs, people are making adjustments in their lives to compensate.