WINNIPEG -- New images show what Polo Park could look like if development plans are approved.

Currently, residential development isn’t allowed in the area due to the proximity to flight paths. The area is in an airport vicinity designation, which is intended to limit noise complaints.

Cadillac Fairview and Shindico, co-owners of the property, want to change this designation in order to build multi-family buildings.

CTV News Winnipeg reported last week that a report to the Assiniboia Community Committee says this application should be rejected by city councillors, because the plan “poses a threat to the 24-hour operations of the Winnipeg Airport.”

The Winnipeg Airports Authority is also opposed to the designation change over concerns of increased noise complaints.

A public hearing is set for the committee on March 3, 2020.

City council has the final say on the matter.

- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele.

Supplied image of Shindico and Cadillac Fairview's plans.