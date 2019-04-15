

Jeremie Charron, CTV Winnipeg





Good Friday, a general holiday in Manitoba, is coming up on April 19.

Easter Monday is April 22, though it is not a general holiday, closures could still be in effect. Here’s what’s open and closed:

Winnipeg garbage and recycling

The City of Winnipeg’s garbage, recycling and yard waste will be picked up according to a normal Friday schedule on April 19, 2019 as well as on April 22.

The Brady Road 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open to residential customers on Good Friday and Easter Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the Brady Road Landfill will be open to commercial customers from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city’s other two 4R Winnipeg Depots, on Panet Road and Pacific Avenue, will be closed Friday and Monday.

Winnipeg Transit

Transit buses will operate on a Sunday schedule for Good Friday in Winnipeg and will be back to a regular weekday schedule on Monday.

City libraries, recreation facilities and pools

All Winnipeg Public Library branches will be closed on Friday and Sunday. On Monday, the Millenium, Charleswood, Henderson, Louis Riel, Pembina Trail, and West Kildonan libraries will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Harvey Smith Library will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. All other libraries will be closed Monday.

All leisure centres will be closed on Friday and Monday.

All City of Winnipeg indoor pools will be closed Friday, except the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex and Seven Oaks Pool, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Margaret Grant Pool, open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

On Sunday, all pools will be open but will close at 4 p.m.

All pools will be closed Monday, except the Pan Am Pool, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Other City of Winnipeg services

The Animal Services Agency and the Winnipeg Parking Authority are closed Friday, April 19 and Monday, April 18.

Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona Cemeteries will be open to visitors from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. over Easter weekend, including Friday and Monday.

Liquor Marts

All Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Mart locations will close for Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Stores will operate on regular hours for Easter Monday.

Holiday hours for rural locations vary, and are available online.

Malls

CF Polo Park, Garden City Shopping Centre, Kildonan Place, Portage Place, Grant Park Shopping Centre and St. Vital Centre are closed for Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Attractions

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is open regular hours on Friday and through the weekend.

FortWhyte Alive is operating on reduced hours Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Manitoba Museum will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and will be closed for Easter Monday.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Saturday and will be closed for Easter Monday.

The Manitoba Children’s Museum will be open and operating on regular hours throughout Easter weekend.