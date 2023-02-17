What's open and closed in Manitoba on Louis Riel Day
Louis Riel Day is coming up on Monday, Feb. 20, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.
Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Louis Riel Day in Winnipeg and across the province:
WINNIPEG MALLS
The Grant Park Shopping Centre is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Kildonan Place is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The St. Vital Centre is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
C.F. Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
LIQUOR MARTS
All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will open at 11 a.m. and close at 6 p.m., except for True North Square, which will be closed.
All of the Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All rural Liquor Marts will be open at 11 a.m. and close at 6 p.m., except for the Carman location, which will be closed.
CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES
The City of Winnipeg observes Louis Riel Day as a statutory holiday. City hall and city administrative offices will be closed.
Recycling and garbage will be collected as regularly scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.
The Brady Road Resource Management Facility (Brady Road Landfill) will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Brady Road 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed.
Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Louis Riel Day.
All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on Monday. Online services will be available.
All arenas will be closed on Louis Riel Day.
All indoor pools will be closed, except for the Margaret Grant Pool, which will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the Pan Am Pool, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All fitness centres will be closed, except the Pan Am Pool, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, which will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Louis Riel Day.
Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Forks is open regular hours on Louis Riel Day.
The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed.
The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Louis Riel Day.
The Manitoba Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.
Assiniboine Park Zoo is holding a day of family-friendly events on Louis Riel Day. More details are available online.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former Canadian sniper says he consulted with military colleagues before releasing video of 'kill shot'
A former Canadian sniper has triggered a cross-border battle over press freedom, after providing classified information to an American podcaster. Dallas Alexander, a former member of the elite JTF2 unit, released never-before-seen video of a record-setting 'kill shot' during an appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show.
Some of Canada's airports are increasing fees to passengers, here's why
Airports that lost millions of dollars during the pandemic are now trying to recoup some of the losses as travel picks up again. To do this, many are increasing the "user-pay" system that generates revenue from passengers, fuel and aircraft fees.
Norovirus: How to deal with the stomach bug as cases rise across Canada
Cases of norovirus, the bug behind 60 per cent of cases of 'stomach flu' in humans, are on the rise in Canada again after a few quiet years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
John Tory's office window egged on his last day in office
Someone threw eggs at Mayor John Tory’s windows as he began his last day in office on Friday morning.
'We're not crazy': Listen to a flight report unusual lights near Yellowknife in January
Air traffic controllers and an approaching flight couldn't identify 'two white lights … moving in a circular pattern' that were reported over Yellowknife late at night on Jan. 29, 2023.
W5 | 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis. Watch 'Amazing Grace' Saturday at 7 p.m.
Final report from Emergencies Act inquiry being released today
Today, the Public Order Emergency Commission's final report on the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is being made public. Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair is set to table the report in the House of Commons at noon, at which time it will become public.
Bruce Willis has a progressive brain condition you may not have heard of
After retiring from acting in March 2022 due to a speaking disorder called aphasia, Bruce Willis, 67, has since been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family announced Thursday.
Support staff at Toronto high school day after teen shot in parking lot
Support staff are on scene today at a Toronto high school where a student was shot and left with critical injuries yesterday.
Regina
-
Regina police charge 16-year-old with attempted murder
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged incident that left a 14-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries early Thursday morning.
-
Sask. needs to retain more immigrants, NDP says
The NDP is calling on the provincial government to enhance measures that would entice immigrants to remain in Saskatchewan.
-
'One of the dark horses': Analyst says Sask. could go far in 2023 Scotties
Robyn Silvernagle and Saskatchewan will open the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C. against Nova Scotia Friday night at 8 p.m. Saskatchewan time.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse may not have enough money left to pay staff
The fate of a financially troubled Saskatoon non-profit remains uncertain after a court hearing on Thursday.
-
Martensville teen's quick thinking and CPR training saves father's life
A Martensville father is alive today thanks to the work of paramedics, but also thanks to the quick thinking of his 16-year-old son.
-
Community frustration grows as possible school closure looms in Aborfield
Parents in Arborfield, Saskatchewan shared their concerns on Wednesday night as a possible school closure loomed.
Northern Ontario
-
Two North Bay high students charged, stolen fake gun seized after school lockdown
Two North Bay high school students are facing multiple charges after a fake gun was brought to school, prompting a lockdown and now, police are trying to clear up misinformation circulating online.
-
'We're not crazy': Listen to a flight report unusual lights near Yellowknife in January
Air traffic controllers and an approaching flight couldn't identify 'two white lights … moving in a circular pattern' that were reported over Yellowknife late at night on Jan. 29, 2023.
-
'Tip-flation' is getting out of hand for some Canadians: Angus Reid survey
Most Canadians say the gratuity system is getting out of hand as 'tip-inflation' has significantly raised the cost for many services, even for some who have never had a tipping system before.
Edmonton
-
Joanne Courtney joins TSN broadcast team as an analyst at Scotties
Joanne Courtney's first major assignment as a curling television broadcaster involved regular overnight work from a studio booth some 10,000 kilometres away from the action.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Spring-like start to long weekend, wintry finish
We knew this mild weather couldn't last FOREVER. I mean, it IS still February. AND...it looks like we're in for another blast of cold air next week.
-
Final report from Emergencies Act inquiry being released today
Today, the Public Order Emergency Commission's final report on the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is being made public. Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair is set to table the report in the House of Commons at noon, at which time it will become public.
Toronto
-
John Tory's office window egged on his last day in office
Someone threw eggs at Mayor John Tory’s windows as he began his last day in office on Friday morning.
-
High-speed train between Toronto and Montreal one step closer to becoming reality
A high-speed train between Toronto and Montreal could be one step closer to becoming a reality.
-
Support staff at Toronto high school day after teen shot in parking lot
Support staff are on scene today at a Toronto high school where a student was shot and left with critical injuries yesterday.
Calgary
-
1 dead in Panorama Hills house fire
One man is dead after fire broke out early Friday morning at a home in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Panorama Hills.
-
Senior killed in southeast Calgary house fire
A 71-year-old man is dead following an early morning house fire in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows.
-
Final report from Emergencies Act inquiry being released today
Today, the Public Order Emergency Commission's final report on the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is being made public. Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair is set to table the report in the House of Commons at noon, at which time it will become public.
Montreal
-
Geneva museum returns sacred objects to Haudenosaunee Confederacy
A museum in Switzerland has returned two sacred objects that were taken without consent nearly two centuries ago from the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) confederacy this month. The Haudenosaunee External Relations Committee asked the Geneva Museum of Ethnography (MEG) to return a mask and rattle that were displayed in the museum's 'Archive of Human Diversity' exhibit.
-
Hydro-Quebec allegedly violated the Environmental Quality Act
Hydro-Quebec is facing seven charges for violating the Environmental Quality Act in a 120-kilovolt (kV) transmission line project in the Laurentians. The Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) served seven statements of offence on the Crown corporation last December, following an investigation conducted by the Environment and Climate Change Ministry (MELCCFP) over the past few years.
-
Niagara YMCA seeing 'surge' in demand as Ottawa transfers Quebec migrants to Ontario
A community group in Ontario's Niagara region says it was already dealing with a tripling of requests for assistance from asylum seekers before Ottawa recently began transferring more migrants to the province from Quebec.
Ottawa
-
Increased police presence, parking restrictions in downtown Ottawa as officials prepare for possible protests
Residents and tourists will see an increased police and bylaw presence in downtown Ottawa over the Family Day long weekend, as officials remain on alert for possible protests related to the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
-
Final report from Emergencies Act inquiry being released today
Today, the Public Order Emergency Commission's final report on the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is being made public. Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair is set to table the report in the House of Commons at noon, at which time it will become public.
-
'I'm angry at the Ontario government': Ottawa couple pays $80,000 out of pocket for cancer treatment
An Ottawa couple say they have spent nearly $80,000 of their own money for cancer treatment, which they say the province covers for other people.
Atlantic
-
Schools across the Maritimes closed due to latest round of winter weather
An incoming mix of winter weather has resulted in an extra long holiday weekend for many Maritime students.
-
Sandeson murder trial: Publication ban lifted on key evidence jury didn't hear
The case against a former Dalhousie University medical student accused of killing another student during a drug deal and dismembering his body is now in the hands of a jury. And with the jury sequestered, a publication ban has been lifted on key evidence the 12 men and women did not hear.
-
'She gets to just up and walk away': N.S. mass shooting victims' families on Lucki retirement
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki will work her last day as Canada’s top Mountie two weeks before the commission examining the worst mass shooting in Canadian history makes its recommendations public.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Police called to fight involving youths at Kitchener pizza shop
A fight involving several youths brought police officers to a shopping plaza in Kitchener around noon Thursday.
-
Vancouver
-
2 dead in avalanche near Golden, B.C.
Avalanche Canada says two people were killed in an avalanche in B.C.'s Purcell Mountains Thursday.
-
Some of Canada's airports are increasing fees to passengers, here's why
Airports that lost millions of dollars during the pandemic are now trying to recoup some of the losses as travel picks up again. To do this, many are increasing the "user-pay" system that generates revenue from passengers, fuel and aircraft fees.
-
Eagle Ridge Hospital: A case study in B.C.’s health-care crisis
A large crowd of nurses rallied in Port Moody Thursday afternoon to draw attention to the staffing crisis there, but their concerns for Eagle Ridge Hospital apply to virtually every health-care facility in the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Earthquakes Canada reports 4.8 magnitude quake recorded west of Port Alice, B.C.
A minor earthquake has been recorded off the west coast of Vancouver Island.
-
BC Transit to build first electric charging station in Victoria
BC Transit will start construction of its first electric vehicle charging station in Victoria this spring.
-
'Residents are clearly divided': BC Ferries halts terminal expansion on Denman Island after protests
BC Ferries is pumping the brakes on its plans to expand its ferry terminal on Denman Island following pushback from some residents.