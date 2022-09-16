What's open and closed in Manitoba on the day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

The commonwealth is preparing for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

In Manitoba, the provincial government has recognized Monday, Sept. 19 – the day of the Queen's state funeral – as a day of mourning.

Here is a list of what is open and closed on the day.

GOVERNMENT OF MANITOBA

All non-essential provincial government services and offices will be closed for the day.

The province will be holding a 21-gun salute on the south grounds of the Legislative Building at 10 a.m., followed by a Royal Gun Salute of 96 rounds to honour each year of the Queen's life.

A provincial memorial service will be held Monday at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Anglican Cathedral in Winnipeg. However, this ceremony will be by invitation only. The province will be live-streaming the service for the public to watch. The church's bells will ring 96 times before the service begins.

SCHOOLS

The province has said all schools will remain open and classes will be in session, and child-care facilities will also be open. The Premier of Manitoba has encouraged schools to observe a moment of silence on the day.

A number of major universities and colleges have cancelled classes for the day, including:

University of Manitoba

University of Winnipeg

Red River College Polytechnic

Université de Saint-Boniface

University College of the North

MALLS

Malls will be open and operating on regular hours, including Grant Park Shopping Centre, Kildonan Place, CF Polo Park, Outlet Collection Winnipeg, and St. Vital Centre.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

All City of Winnipeg operations will continue as regularly scheduled on Monday. This means libraries, pools and recreation centres will be open regular hours.

A book of condolence has been set up on the main floor of Winnipeg's council building at 510 Main St. The public can sign it on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until the end of the day on Sept. 19.

LIQUOR MARTS AND CASINOS

A spokesperson for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries says all Liquor Marts will be open their usual hours, including home delivery. Club Regent Casino, McPhillips Station Casino, and the Shark Club Gaming Centre will also be open regular hours. A list of the hours can be found online for Liquor Marts and Casinos.

MEMORIALS FOR THE QUEEN

The City of Winnipeg is illuminating the lights on Esplanade Riel for ten minutes at the top of the hour from dusk until midnight. The fountain in Memorial Park outside the Manitoba Legislature is lit up purple to recognize the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, and the Queen's cipher is being projected onto the front of the Legislative building.

Black ribbons have been placed on portraits of Queen Elizabeth II and the flags within Manitoba's Legislative chamber and in the City of Winnipeg Council Chambers.

The Centennial Flame on Memorial Boulevard will remain lit throughout the period of mourning.

AFTER THE DAY OF MOURNING

At the end of the day of mourning, the Canadian flags on federal and provincial buildings will be raised.

Protocol says any portraits of Queen Elizabeth II will remain up until the day after the funeral. At that point, they are expected to be removed and replaced with the portrait of the new sovereign - in this case, King Charles III - once it is available.