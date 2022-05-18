What's open and closed in Manitoba on Victoria Day

Victoria Day is coming up on Monday, May 23, which means that some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Victoria Day:

MALLS

C.F. Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kildonan Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Victoria Day, except for the True North Square location, which will be closed.

All of the Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. All rural Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

The City of Winnipeg observes Victoria Day as a statutory holiday. City hall and city administrative offices will be closed.

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as usual for those with Monday as a collection day.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Victoria Day.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Victoria Day.

All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on Monday.

All indoor pools will be closed except for the Pan Am Pool, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Margaret Grant Pool, which will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, which will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. All City of Winnipeg fitness and leisure centres will be closed except for Pan Am Fitness Centre, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, which will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Brookside Cemetery administration office will be closed.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Forks will be open for regular hours on Victoria Day.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is closed on Victoria Day.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Victoria Day.

The Manitoba Museum will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Victoria Day

The Manitoba government reminds residents that some provincial campgrounds, trails and canoe routes will be closed this long weekend due to flooding. More information can be found here.