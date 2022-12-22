What's open and closed in Manitoba over Christmas and Boxing Day

Christmas Day is coming up on Sunday, Dec. 25, which means some businesses, services, and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours on the holiday, as well the day before on Christmas Eve and the day after on Boxing Day.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day in Winnipeg and across the province:

MALLS

The Grant Park Shopping Centre is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, it’s closed on Christmas Day, and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Kildonan Place is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, and is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

The St. Vital Centre is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. It is closed on Christmas Day, and open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, and open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

CF Polo Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The mall will be closed on Christmas Day, and open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. It will be closed on Christmas Day, and open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, and open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day, except for the True North Square location, which will be closed.

All of the Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, they will be closed on Christmas Day, and open 11 .m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

All rural Liquor Marts will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, and open at various hours on Boxing Day, except for the Carman location, which will be closed. A full list of hours can be found online. https://www.liquormarts.ca/hours#Rural

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

The City of Winnipeg observes Christmas Day and Boxing Day as statutory holidays. Civic offices will close at noon on Dec. 23. They will also be closed on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27.

For recycling and garbage collection, Winnipeggers should put out their garbage and recycling on their scheduled days.

The 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Christmas Day.

All Winnipeg public libraries will close at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will remain closed until select branches reopen on Dec. 28.

All arenas are closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 and will reopen on Jan. 2.

All indoor pools are closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Information on pool hours and closures on Christmas Eve and Dec. 27 can be found online. https://legacy.winnipeg.ca/interhom/contact/holidayhours.stm All fitness and leisure centres close at 11:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, and will not reopen until Dec. 28.

The Animal Services Agency will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; from noon to 3 p.m. on Christmas Day for an open house; closed on Boxing Day, and open from noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

At The Forks, tenants may close as of 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but the market is open until 10 p.m. On Christmas Day, some tenants may be open, and the market will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The Manitoba Museum will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. From Dec. 26 to Jan. 4, the museum will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Pyjama Days at the Manitoba Museum.