What's open and closed in Winnipeg on Christmas and Boxing Day

Christmas and Boxing Day are coming up in just a few days, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day in Winnipeg and across the province:

MALLS

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Kildonan Place will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day. It will also be open for late shopping on Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Vital Centre will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

CF Polo Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, and open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Boxing Day.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, and open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day, except for the True North Square location, which will be closed.

All Brandon Liquor Marts will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

All rural Liquor Marts will open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, and open various hours on Boxing Day. A full list of hours can be found online.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

All civic offices will be closed on Dec. 22 at noon, and all Day Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

There will be no recycling or garbage collection on Christmas Day. This means that your regular collection day will be one day later throughout the week of Christmas.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Christmas and Boxing Day.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be closed on Christmas Day and open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

The Brady Road Landfill will be closed on Christmas Day and open 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

All arenas will be closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 2, unless otherwise indicated. The Ab McDonald Arena will be open over the winter break. The hours can be found online.

All indoor pools will close at 11:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, except the Elmwood Kildonans Pool, Seven Oaks Pool and Transcona Kinsmen Centennial Pool, which will be closed all day. All pools will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The Kinsmen Sherbrook Pool is closed for maintenance from Dec. 12 to Jan.6.

All fitness and leisure centres close at 11:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, with the exception of the Mayfair Recreation Centre, which will be closed all day. Fitness and leisure centres are closed on Christmas and Boxing Day.

The Animal Services Agency will be open noon to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, from noon to 3 p.m. on Christmas Day for an open house, and closed on Boxing Day.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Day.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed on Christmas Eve and Day. It will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Boxing Day.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, and open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Boxing Day.

The Manitoba Museum will be closed Christmas Eve and Day, and open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Boxing Day.