What's open and closed in Winnipeg on Louis Riel Day

Louis Riel Day is coming up on Monday, Feb. 21, which means several businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Louis Riel Day in Winnipeg:

MALLS

C.F. Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kildonan Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Louis Riel Day, with the exception of the True North Square location, which will be closed.

All of the Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All rural Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except the Carman location, which will be closed.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

City Hall and city administrative offices will be closed on Louis Riel Day.

CTV News Winnipeg will update the Louis Riel Day hours for other city services once the information is made available.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Forks will be open for regular hours on Louis Riel Day.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is closed on Louis Riel Day.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Louis Riel Day.

The Manitoba Museum will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Louis Riel Day.