What's open and closed in Winnipeg on Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day is coming up on Saturday, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Remembrance Day in Winnipeg and across the province:

MALLS

The Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kildonan Place will be open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The St. Vital Centre will be open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Polo Park will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg, Brandon and rural Liquor Marts will open at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will close at various times between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. A full list of schedules can be found online. https://www.liquormarts.ca/hours

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

All civic offices will be closed on Monday, Nov. 13 in lieu of Remembrance Day.

Recycling and garbage will be collected as regularly scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Saturday. To honour those who have served our country, Winnipeg Transit and Transit Plus will offer free service to armed forces veterans, current serving personnel and one companion. Winnipeg Transit will also observe a moment of silence at 11 a.m., and will display ‘Lest We Forget’ as a banner message on buses.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be closed on Saturday and open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

The Brady Road Landfill will be closed on Saturday and open 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Saturday and open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on Saturday and Monday.

On Saturday, the Pan Am Pool will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and the Margaret Grant Pool will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All other arenas, indoor pools, and fitness and leisure centres will be closed.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Saturday and open from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The museum is offering free admission for veterans and military personnel from Nov. 7 to 12.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Manitoba Museum will be open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

A list of Remembrance Day ceremonies and services in Manitoba can be found online.