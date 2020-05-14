WINNIPEG -- Victoria Day is on Monday, May 18, and it will affect hours at several stores and attractions across Winnipeg.

Here is a list of what's open and closed.

MALLS

CF Polo Park - Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre - Open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Not all stores have been reopened and others might have different hours than the mall. To see what is open visit the mall's website. https://www.grantparkshoppingcentre.com/pages/grantpark-covid-19-updates

Kildonan Place – Open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. There are stores in the mall that have not reopened yet and others might be operating on different hours than the mall. To see what is open visit the mall's website. https://kildonanplace.com/pages/kildonan-covid-19-updates

St. Vital Centre – Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre – Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg – Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Liquor Marts will be open in Winnipeg from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for the True North Square location which will be closed.

All locations in Brandon will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For rural locations, Beausejour, Dauphin, Gimli, Lac du Bonnet, Portage la Prairie East and West, Selkirk, and Thompson are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Virden will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Killarney, Minnedosa, Morden, Neepawa, Pine Falls, Roblin, and Russell locations are open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Flin Flon, Stonewall, and The Pas are open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Carman, Steinbach and Winkler will all be closed.

CITY SERVICES

All civic offices will be closed on Victoria Day.

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled.

Brady Road Resource Management Facility will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for commercial customers only.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot and the Panet 4 R Winnipeg Depot are both closed on Monday.

Winnipeg Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule

Cemeteries at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The city is reminding everyone to practice social distancing while out in public.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open regular hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with gates closing at 4:30 p.m.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.