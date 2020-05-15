WINNIPEG -- Some COVID-19 testing sites in Manitoba will be closed throughout the Victoria Day long weekend.

The following testing sites will be open throughout the long weekend:

Sergeant Tommy Prince Place, 90 Sinclair St., will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MPI Drive-Thru Community Testing Site, 15 Barnes St., will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Selkirk Drive-Thru Community Testing Site, 622 Superior Ave., will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Winkler Drive-Thru Community Testing Site, Winkler Centennial Arena, 600 Park St., will be open daily from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m.

The following testing sites will be closed on select days throughout the long weekend.

Dauphin Drive-Thru Community Testing Site, 217 Industrial Rd., will be closed on Saturday and Monday.

Swan River Drive-Thru Community Testing Site, 125 Fourth Ave. North, will be closed on Saturday and Monday.

Brandon Town Centre, 800 Rosser Ave., will be closed on Monday.

Eriksdale Drive-Thru Community Testing Site, Eriksdale Wellness Centre, 35 Railway Ave., will be closed on Monday.

Pine Falls, École Powerview School, 33 Vincent St., will be closed on Monday.

Steinbach Drive-Thru Community Testing Site, 365 Reimer Ave, will be closed Monday.

Portage la Prairie Drive-Thru Community Testing Site, Stride Centre, 245 Royal Rd., will be closed Monday.

All other testing sites will be closed throughout the long weekend.

NEW COVID-19 TESTING SITE FOR THE HOMELESS TO OPEN IN WINNIPEG

The province has announced a new COVID-19 testing site will be opening in Winnipeg for people who are experiencing homelessness.

Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer with Shared Health, announced the new site will be open on Tuesday at the Thunderbird House, located at 715 Main Street. It will be open to all individuals.

"We would like to thank everyone who's contributed to making the Thunderbird House accessible and ready for Tuesday," Siragusa said. "That includes the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre, the Manitoba Métis Federation, and the End Homelessness Winnipeg group for their assistance in making this project a reality."