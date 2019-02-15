

Louis Riel Day on Monday is a general holiday in Manitoba. Here’s what’s open and closed:

Winnipeg garbage and recycling

The City of Winnipeg’s garbage, recycling and yard waste will be picked up according to a normal Monday schedule on Feb. 18.

The Brady Road 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open to residential customers on Louis Riel Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Brady Road Landfill will be open to commercial customers from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The city’s other two 4R Winnipeg Depots, on Panet Road and Pacific Avenue, will be closed Monday

Winnipeg Transit

Transit buses will operate for Louis Riel Day on a Sunday schedule in Winnipeg.

City libraries, recreation facilities and pools

All Winnipeg Public Library branches and leisure centres will be closed on Monday.

All city of Winnipeg indoor pools will be closed Monday, except the Pan Am Pool, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Margaret Grant Pool, open from 1 to 5 p.m., and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Other City of Winnipeg services

The Animal Services Agency and the Winnipeg Parking Authority are closed Monday, Oct. 8.

Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona Cemeteries will be open to visitors from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday, while cemetery offices will be closed.

Liquor Marts

All Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Mart locations will open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Louis Riel Day, except for the Cityplace location, which will be closed.

Holiday hours for rural locations vary, and are available online.

Malls

CF Polo Park, Garden City Shopping Centre, Kildonan Place and St. Vital Centre are open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday.

Portage Place is open from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre is open from 12 to 5 p.m.

Attractions

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is open regular hours on Monday.

FortWhyte Alive is open reduced hours on the holiday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Manitoba Museum will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Louis Riel Day.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

The Manitoba Children’s Museum will be open Louis Riel Day from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.