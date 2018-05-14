

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party for Game 2 of the Western Conference final begins Monday at 5 p.m.

Due to the preparations involved in putting together the event, the following streets are closed from Monday at 10 a.m. until Tuesday at 1 a.m.:

Southbound Donald Street between Portage Avenue and St. Mary Avenue;

Northbound Smith Street between the entrance to the Millennium Library Parkade and to the back lane just south of Portage;

Graham Avenue between Hargrave Street and Garry Street.

The city recommends that drivers use alternate routes such as Main Street and Osborne Street.

The Donald Street entrance/exit from the Millennium Library Parkade will be inaccessible during these hours, so vehicles will need to go through the Smith Street entrance. The stairwell doors at street level will be locked at 10 a.m., as well. Entrance will only be available through the skywalk. The Millennium Library will be closing at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Buses will be rerouted off Graham from Carlton to Garry Streets on Monday starting at 10 a.m. until the end of service.

Bus stops on eastbound Graham between Hargrave and Garry will be temporarily relocated to northbound Fort Street and Graham. Bus stops along westbound Graham between Smith and Edmonton Streets will be temporarily relocated to westbound St. Mary and Donald and to northbound Edmonton mid-block between St. Mary and Graham.

The Handi-Transit zone on southbound Donald at Graham will be temporarily relocated to eastbound Portage by the Radisson Hotel.

Game 2 begins Monday at 7 p.m.