What the Winnipeg Jets are saying about Pride jerseys

A day after the Winnipeg Jets announced plans for the team's Pride Night, the team confirmed all players will be wearing the Pride jerseys in warmup.

"Obviously, we are trying to make this game for everybody, being inclusive for everybody," said Jets' defenceman Dylan DeMelo. "Nights like this is a great way to build that and I'm happy that we're doing it tomorrow night."

The Winnipeg Jets are set to host a Pride Night on Wednesday during its game against the Calgary Flames.

Pride nights have taken over the NHL discourse in recent months, with some players and teams opting to not wear Pride jerseys during the scheduled events.

DeMelo said he has friends who are part of the LGBTQ2S+ community and he understands the hardships they have faced.

"I know the struggles they've been through to make it inclusive for everybody. It's very important for me."

Jets' defenceman Josh Morrissey said the night was discussed amongst the team and everyone agreed wearing the jerseys was the right thing to do.

"It's nice to have that unity within the locker room and the organization in terms of wanting to support Hockey is for Everyone and the Pride Night tomorrow," said Morrissey.

Jets' forward Adam Lowry said the team wants to make sure their rink is a welcoming place for fans.

"Diversity and inclusion are certainly important. You want everyone, whether they're playing the game of hockey or they're a fan of the game of hockey, to feel comfortable being who they are and what they believe in, sexual orientation, things like that. I think visibility matters," said Lowry.

The jerseys worn during warmups will be auctioned in June during Pride Month with the proceeds going to the You Can Play Project and the Rainbow Resource Centre.

Each player will also tape a stick with rainbow tape which will be auctioned off as well.