WINNIPEG -- Now that Christmas is over the countdown to the New Year is on. If you are still trying to figure out where you want to countdown on New Year’s Eve there are several events happening throughout Winnipeg.

Here is how you could ring in the New Year.

New Year’s Eve at The Forks

The Forks will have a variety of free events for people of all ages. Events will start at 3 p.m. There will also be a family countdown at 8 p.m. with mini fireworks. That will be followed by the midnight countdown and the giant fireworks show.

New Year’s Eve Family Party: Glow into the New Year

The Winnipeg Winter Club will be hosting a family friendly evening with several glow activities such as glow skating and a glow dance party. The evening gets started at 5 p.m. and a New Year’s Eve countdown will start at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person

Assiniboia Downs Gaming and Event Centre New Year’s Eve Gala

Assiniboia Down Gaming and Event Centre is hosting a Gala that will feature a buffet, dance floor, door prizes and a photo booth. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and the event will start shutting down at 2 a.m. Tickets start at $59.95 and they are available at the general office or call 204.855.3330.

Winnipeg New Year’s Eve club crawl 2020

For those wanting to celebrate at several different locations, there is a pub crawl to attend. The evening will start at Kings Street Pub. The night starts at 6 p.m. and will go until 1:30 a.m. You must buy tickets before hand and have a valid ID and be legal drinking age. Tickets range from $30-$150.

New Year’s Eve in Polar Town

The Assiniboine Park Zoo can help you ring in the New Year at the Zoo Lights Festival. There will be musical performances and a late night party at the Tundra Grill Ice Bar. The event starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 12 a.m. Tickets are from $12-$15 and you can buy them online.

New Year’s Eve Celebration at the RBC Convention Centre

The RBC Convention Centre will have everything you need to celebrate the New Year. Food, Drinks and Dancing will all be available. The festivities will start at 6 p.m. and run until 1 a.m. Tickets range from $50-$140.

The 8th Annual Resolution NYE Gala

You can ring in the New Year at the Radisson Downtown Hotel. The formal event gets underway at 6 p.m. and features cocktails, dinner and a live auction. You can party your heart out until 2 a.m. Tickets start at $29.99 and go up to $89.99.

New Year’s Eve Gatsby Gala

The Metropolitan Entertainment Centre will make 2020 feel like 1920 with its Great Gatsby themed event. There will be dinner and dancing to get everyone ready for the New Year. The evening starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $50-$100. This is an 18+ event.

New Year’s Eve Countdown Cowboys 2020

If the club is more your scene then Cowboys is throwing a big New Year’s Eve party. Door open at 9 p.m. and it will run until 3 a.m. Tickets are $20 and you must be legal drinking age to go.

New Year's Eve at Nonsuch

Nonsuch is offering a nice night of celebrations along with beer tasting with unique foods. Tickets will cost $50 and the party will start at 9 p.m.

New Year's Eve 2020 Celebration

The Fort Gary Hotel is throwing quite the party. The event will feature a buffet dinner, a live band, door prizes and of course, dancing. The evening runs from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $120 per person.

NYE at Upstairs in the Village

You can ring in the New Year at Upstairs. The evening gets started at 9 p.m. and offers a pizza buffet at 10:30 p.m. If you get there before 10:30 p.m., you will also receive a free shooter. There will also be complimentary champagne at midnight. You can party until 3 a.m. and tickets are only $20.

2020 New Year Celebration with Dance in Ur Pantz

You can enter 2020 dancing thanks to music by Dance in Ur Pantz at the Travel Lodge along Alpine Avenue. On top of the music there will be food, party favours and champagne at midnight. The party gets started at 8 p.m. and will run until 1 a.m. Tickets cost $25.

Roaring 2020s NYE Edition

The Pyramid Cabaret is putting on what it calls Winnipeg’s niftiest costume party. You can dance your heart out heading into the New Year as the event will feature several live groups throughout the evening. The party starts at 8:30 p.m. and won’t stop until 2:30 a.m. Tickets are $25 per person.