What type of weather can Manitobans expect this weekend
After two weekends in a row of major storms, residents of southern Manitoba can expect another Colorado low to affect the northern Great Plains from Friday into the weekend.
On Thursday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for a number of communities in southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Brandon and Portage la Prairie.
According to this weather warning, a major low-pressure system is expected to impact southeastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba. The weather agency predicts this system will bring precipitation to areas that are “already experiencing highly saturated ground and overland flooding.”
Environment Canada said its confidence is increasing that areas in the Red River Valley and western Manitoba will be hit with 20 to 50 millimetres of precipitation. This precipitation will likely come in the form of rain on Saturday; however snow is still possible over the higher terrain of southwestern Manitoba, as well as on Sunday.
Communities near the international border will likely be harder hit in terms of precipitation, while Winnipeg and the northern Red River Valley are expected to see lesser amounts.
Environment Canada recommends that Manitobans pay attention to forecasts, watches and warnings, and also continue to monitor provincial flood forecasts.
Health Canada approves Canadian Blood Services' request to lift blood ban
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
Ottawa police outline exact route for 'Rolling Thunder' biker ride
Ottawa’s interim police chief has shared the full route for the ‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle ride on Saturday, one of a series of demonstrations expected in the capital this weekend.
Nearly 1,000 Canadian Armed Forces members denied COVID-19 vaccine exemptions
The Canadian military says nearly 1,000 members have been denied exemptions from the military's COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
6th COVID wave impacting children's hospitals, doctor says
As Canada's sixth wave of COVID-19 continues, hospitals caring for the country's youngest patients are facing both high patient volumes and high levels of staff off sick.
Ukraine says Russian offensive in east gathering momentum
Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine gathered momentum Thursday as the United Nations' chief surveyed the destruction in towns outside Kyiv that experienced some of the worst horrors of the first onslaught of the war.
Harrowing allegation of rape in Russian-occupied Kherson
A 16-year-old Ukrainian alleges she was raped by a soldier in a part of the southern region of Kherson while it was occupied by Russian forces, an incident investigated by Ukrainian prosecutors and deemed a war crime.
'The culture needs to change': Victim of alleged sexual assault by military major calling for more support from CAF
A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted twice by a major with the Royal Canadian Air Force at 15 Wing Moose Jaw is calling on the military to provide more help and resources for alleged victims.
Family members want legislation changed after sudden closure of Regina care home
The family members of former residents at a Regina care home want answers and compensation after the owner abruptly closed the facility earlier this month.
Saskatoon's Midtown Plaza could be home to downtown grocery store
A Vancouver-based developer has approached the City of Saskatoon with a proposal to open a full-service grocery store with a restaurant and take-out at the Midtown Plaza.
-
Saskatoon's former Continental Hotel condemned over safety concerns: fire department
One of Saskatoon's oldest buildings has a date with the wrecking ball.
-
Sask. RCMP seek man charged in connection to 2020 raid that left Mountie injured
Police are searching for a man charged in connection to a 2020 raid on a rural property north of Biggar that left an RCMP officer injured.
-
Sudbury police wrap up disturbing child porn investigation, four charged
A fourth man has been charged in connection with an online child sexual abuse material investigation spanning 13 months involving another man who has also been charged with bestiality, Sudbury police say.
-
Sudbury OPP sergeant accused of stealing from evidence locker
A 27-year veteran of the Ontario Provincial Police has been suspended with pay in Sudbury after being accused of stealing from the evidence vault.
-
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: A rather uneventful weather outlook
It's a rather uneventful weather outlook for Edmonton and area over the next few days.
Oilers put playoff prep up against Sharks
Not only do the Edmonton Oilers have a playoff spot clinched, but they head into Thursday's home clash with the San Jose Sharks with a few other achievements in hand.
Toronto mass vaccine clinic to close today after more than a year of operations
Toronto’s first and biggest mass vaccination clinic will close at the end of the day, after being in operation for more than a year.
-
INVESTIGATION | Car stolen from an Ontario street tracked to Nigeria
CTV News was able to find a vehicle stolen from an Ontario street more than six months earlier. It was sitting in a parking lot in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria.
EXCLUSIVE | Calgary mayor's former chief of staff receives $104K payout after 3 months on job
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's former chief of staff received a six-figure payout after his employment was suddenly terminated less than 100 days after he was hired, CTV News has learned.
-
Flames to host free viewing party outside 'Dome for playoff home games
Flames fans have another option at their disposal for watching the team's playoff run, aside from setting foot in the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Eastbound A-132 closed in Longueuil after multi-vehicle collision
At least one person is in hospital after a collision involving several vehicles on the A-132 in Longueuil.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by 46, deaths rise by 23
After what appears to be a blip earlier this week when COVID-19 hospitalizations rose, Quebec's numbers dropped again Thursday, with the province reporting 46 fewer people in hospital overall.
-
As politicians wrangle over Bill 96, CEGEPS brace for major hiring and firing along language lines
A day after Quebec's ruling CAQ party decided to walk back a quota for how many courses English CEGEP students must take in French, the sudden change had more than a few people reeling -- educators, and also politicians.
Here's what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker demonstration
Here's a look at what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event this weekend in Ottawa.
-
'It's just not enough': Relatives of N.S. family killed in crash angered by sentence handed to drunk driver
A 43-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection with a collision that killed a family of four from Nova Scotia.
-
'Blows my mind': N.S. man receives $1,000 bill after power disconnected, smart meter removed
A Nova Scotia Power customer says he received a $1018.32 bill from the utility after his power had been disconnected and the smart meter taken off his home.
-
'Smoker's paradise': Dilapidated half-duplex sells quickly after brutally honest listing goes viral
The owners of a half-duplex listed for sale in the Halifax area say they're relieved it sold quickly, but were unprepared for a torrent of unwanted attention because of the online listing.
Regional council approves 24/7 washroom access at downtown Kitchener encampment
Councillors have a approved a recommendation from staff to provide 24/7 washroom access to people living at the encampment at the corner of Victoria Street and Weber Street.
-
Oxford County Council votes to place Woodstock mayor on paid leave of absence
Oxford County Council is following suit of City of Woodstock Council in placing Mayor and County Councillor Trevor Birtch on a paid leave of absence.
-
Garbage bag bi-weekly limit being brought down to three in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region households will soon only be allowed to put three bags of garbage on the curb every other week.
BREAKING | Fatal police-involved shooting under investigation in East Vancouver
A fatal police-involved shooting is under investigation in East Vancouver.
-
21 surrendered puppies being cared for by BC SPCA, 1 mother died from suspected antifreeze poisoning
Nearly two dozen puppies are receiving much-needed care from an animal welfare organization in B.C.'s South Peace region.
-
Mounties ask additional victims to come forward after B.C. man charged in sex assault investigation
A B.C. man was charged recently in a sexual assault investigation and Mounties are asking any other potential victims to come forward.
NEW | B.C. marks day of mourning as work-related deaths climb
British Columbia's premier and labour minister say they "remain focused on ending workplace tragedies" after the province counted 161 work-related deaths last year, a number that has risen steadily since 2018.
-
Injuries from apparent motorcycle crash were actually from assault, Nanaimo RCMP say
Mounties in Nanaimo are asking the public for help as they investigate an aggravated assault that happened in the city last week.
-
Victoria family still recovering physically and emotionally after arson injures daughter
Father Yuriy Vyshnevskyy says his eldest daughter had a second surgery on her left arm to repair nerve damage caused when she leapt from the second-floor window.