WINNIPEG -- As the province gets ready to reopen on May 4, the City of Brandon said it will start preparing for some outdoor recreation facilities to be reopened.

It said the process to reopen playgrounds will start on May 4 and should be finished by May 8. It said swings will be reinstalled, all structures will be inspected and then closed signs will be removed.

The city noted that it does not clean or sanitize the equipment.

Nets at tennis courts will be reinstalled, but volleyball nets and basketball hoops will not be at this time.

Closed signs and caution tape will also be taken down from outdoor fitness equipment stations and greenspace picnic shelters.

The Kristopher Campbell Memorial Skateboard Plaza will be reopened and the fencing around it will be removed.

If people are wanting to golf at the Wheat City Golf Course, they must visit Golf Brandon's website for more information on reopening dates.

The city said it expects people to follow provincial guidelines regarding physical distancing if they use these facilities.

It added that the facilities will be monitored and re-evaluated if public safety becomes a problem.

The city said information about reopening civic facilities will be shared in the coming days.

People are also being reminded that starting May 1, transit users must enter the bus through the front door and pay at that time.

Also if people are going to the Brandon Municipal Airport, they are being asked to cover their mouth and nose with a non-medical mask or face covering. If travellers arrive without a mask they will be denied boarding.

For all information regarding the City of Brandon's response to COVID-19, people can visit the city's website.