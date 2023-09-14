What you need to know about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine
As infections and hospitalization begin to rise, Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna’s Spikevax XBB.1.5 vaccine for those over the age of six months.
This approval was announced on Tuesday amid an increase in COVID-19 activity that’s being brought on by new Omicron subvariants. Health Canada is reporting 48 deaths in the past week and more than 4,400 new cases.
The newly approved vaccine formulation targets the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 – a strain that was first detected in Canada in November 2022 and has since given rise to EG.5.
Cynthia Carr, epidemiologist with EPI Research Inc., explained that Manitobans shouldn’t think of this as a booster that’s battling the same virus, but rather an annual shot that changes to target the dominant strain.
“The virus can change and then the vaccine will try to change accordingly to shut down the right strain that’s circulating,” she said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Thursday.
Carr said this means researchers will use genomic sequencing to understand the dominant lineages that are circulating in the population, and then develop the vaccine to match.
She noted the updated vaccine is a monovalent that is focused on XBB.1.5. however, it does have applications to other sub-lineages of Omicron.
“It’s not the two different strains, it’s just the one in this vaccine,” she said.
The recommendations for the new shot include one dose for people five years of age and older, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccine history. Two doses are recommended for children between six months and four years old who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID, while one dose is recommended for kids in this age group who have been vaccinated against the virus.
VACCINE RECOMMENDATIONS
Carr is reminding Manitobans that it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to fully kick in and for your body to be fully ready to fight off the virus. This means it’s best not to wait too long to get your shot.
“You don’t want to wait too late and get vaccinated once there’s a lot of cases circulating. Earlier is better,” she said.
For those who are hesitant about its effectiveness, Carr said the vaccine has gone through research and clinical trials that show it generates an immune response and protection.
“We understand these vaccines are safe, they are effective in preventing that serious illness and that is where we really want to focus and encourage people.”
- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace and Megan DeLaire.
