What you need to know for Winnipeg's giveaway weekend

Winnipeg’s giveaway weekend is coming up this weekend for those looking to find a new home for an unwanted item or who enjoy browsing around for some great finds.

During this weekend, residents place their unwanted household items at the curb on their front street for others to peruse and claim as their own. Each item must be labelled with a sticker or sign that says, ‘Free.’

The city notes that any item that you don’t want to give away should be stored out of sight, and all leftover items need to be removed from the curb by dusk on Sunday.

Some examples of giveaway items include books, furniture, small appliances, sports equipment, gardening tools, kitchen gadgets, clothes and construction material.

Items that could be unsafe or are infested with bed bugs, as well as toilets with a flush volume of 13 litres or more should not be put out.

For those cruising the curbs, the city reminds you to:

Only take items marked as ‘Free,’

Check all items closely to ensure they’re safe and in good condition;

Not walk or drive on private lawns or gardens;

Not discard items on private property; and

Obey traffic laws, drive safely, and watch out for children.

The giveaway weekend takes place on Sept. 10 and 11.