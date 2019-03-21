Featured
Wheelchair bus stuck in sink hole blocks off Riverwood
A handi-van from Vital Transit became stuck in a sink hole on Riverwood Avenue Thursday.
Riverwood Avenue between Netley Street and Point Road is blocked off in both directions.
A neighbour said there were seniors travelling on the bus when it hit the sink hole.
It’s not clear how long traffic will be diverted from the area.