Wheelchair curling 'funspiel' about autonomy and accessibility

The first annual wheelchair curling "funspiel" was put on by the First Steps Wellness Centre at the Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News) The first annual wheelchair curling "funspiel" was put on by the First Steps Wellness Centre at the Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News)

Boris Johnson out of race to be next U.K. prime minister

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending a short-lived, high-profile attempt to return to the prime minister's job he was ousted from little more than three months ago.

