When and where in Manitoba the incoming Colorado Low is expected to hit

A Colorado Low that’s approaching southern Manitoba could bring a mixed bag of precipitation and a dip in temperatures in the coming days.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement Wednesday morning for much of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Brandon, Portage la Prairie and Dauphin.

The system is expected to bring a change to the mild temperatures along with mixed precipitation starting Wednesday night.

“A sharp rain-snow line is expected to develop parallel and south of Lake Manitoba and arc northeast towards Lake Winnipeg and the Ontario border. However, uncertainty exists on the exact position of this boundary,” the statement reads.

ECCC expects snow to start Wednesday night in southwestern Manitoba through the Interlake, tapering off Thursday night. In that time, 10 to 15 centimetres could fall, with about 25 centimetres expected near Riding Mountain National Park.

Meantime, the Red River Valley and southeastern Manitoba will see participation start as rain on Wednesday night. The rain-snow line will then move eastward by Thursday afternoon, which is when rain is expected to switch to snow.

Flakes are expected to fly until Friday morning, causing roads and sidewalks to become slippery.

There is also a risk of freezing rain during this period, ECCC says.

However, the weather agency notes precipitation totals for this region are still uncertain. Early estimates forecast 15 millimetres of rain and five to 10 centimetres of snow in the Red River Valley and points eastward.

Higher rainfall amounts are expected near the Ontario border.

A return to colder, yet above-seasonal temperatures, is also in the cards for the weekend and into next week.