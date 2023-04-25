When is the Red River expected to peak?

The Red River is expected to peak in the coming days.

According to Manitoba’s flood update released on Monday, the Red River south of the Red River Floodway inlet is expected to crest between April 28 and May 2. In Winnipeg, the river is expected to peak between April 28 and May 4.

As of Tuesday morning, the Red River is 17.21 feet above the James Avenue Datum, rising more than four feet over the last week.

Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre also reports that most tributaries have already peaked or are near their peaks, but water levels continue to rise or remain high on major rivers.

The centre is now watching out for a weather system that could bring up to 15 millimetres of precipitation to central and western Manitoba from Wednesday to Thursday. Areas that are expected to be impacted by this weather system include the Interlake and Parkland regions and the Upper Assiniboine River basin.

Parts of western and southwestern Manitoba still have up to 20 centimetres of snow. With temperatures expected to be above 0 for most parts of Manitoba in the coming days, this could create a fast melt and increased surface run-off.

The Portage Diversion is currently in operation to reduce the risk of ice jamming on the Assiniboine River east of Portage la Prairie. It also controls water levels in Winnipeg and areas along the Assiniboine River downstream of Portage la Prairie.

The Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization is working with local authorities and emergency management partners to offer support and guidance in response to spring flooding. The organization is also working with Indigenous Services Canada to supports its response with First Nation communities.