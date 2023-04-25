When is the Red River expected to peak?
The Red River is expected to peak in the coming days.
According to Manitoba’s flood update released on Monday, the Red River south of the Red River Floodway inlet is expected to crest between April 28 and May 2. In Winnipeg, the river is expected to peak between April 28 and May 4.
As of Tuesday morning, the Red River is 17.21 feet above the James Avenue Datum, rising more than four feet over the last week.
Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre also reports that most tributaries have already peaked or are near their peaks, but water levels continue to rise or remain high on major rivers.
The centre is now watching out for a weather system that could bring up to 15 millimetres of precipitation to central and western Manitoba from Wednesday to Thursday. Areas that are expected to be impacted by this weather system include the Interlake and Parkland regions and the Upper Assiniboine River basin.
Parts of western and southwestern Manitoba still have up to 20 centimetres of snow. With temperatures expected to be above 0 for most parts of Manitoba in the coming days, this could create a fast melt and increased surface run-off.
The Portage Diversion is currently in operation to reduce the risk of ice jamming on the Assiniboine River east of Portage la Prairie. It also controls water levels in Winnipeg and areas along the Assiniboine River downstream of Portage la Prairie.
The Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization is working with local authorities and emergency management partners to offer support and guidance in response to spring flooding. The organization is also working with Indigenous Services Canada to supports its response with First Nation communities.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
IN PICTURES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. President Joe Biden announces bid to 'finish the job' with another term
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to 'finish this job' he began when he was sworn into office and to set aside their concerns about extending the run of America's oldest president for another four years.
'Missing in action': gun-control groups chide NDP over noncommital stance on bill
The federal New Democrats are coming under pressure from gun-control advocates to support the Liberals in enacting a permanent ban on assault-style firearms.
Woman who coughed at B.C. grocery store employee found guilty of assault
A woman has been found guilty of assault after she intentionally coughed on a grocery store employee in the early days of the pandemic in Campbell River.
New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
How are visa applications and passport renewals affected by the PSAC strike?
The PSAC strike will increase wait times for visas, passports and refugee claims, expert says.
With Bill C-11 on the verge of becoming law, Senate Conservatives decry gov't debate cut-off plans
As the Senate prepares to pass Bill C-11 after making history with the extent of its legislative study, the Conservatives are decrying the government for moving to limit the hours left to debate the legislation known as the Online Streaming Act.
Rape lawsuit trial against Donald Trump set to get underway
For decades, former U.S. President Donald Trump has seemed to shake off allegations, investigations and even impeachments. Now his 'Teflon Don' reputation is about to face a new test: a jury of average citizens in a lawsuit accusing him of rape.
Fitful start to new 3-day truce in Sudan; airlifts continue
Sudan's warring generals pledged Tuesday to observe a new three-day truce that was brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia in an attempt to pull Africa's third-largest nation back from the abyss.
5 things to know for Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Dozens of Canadians airlifted out of Sudan, an overhaul of passenger rights, and plans revealed for Canada coronation celebration. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Regina
-
'Blanket forts': Sask. government facing criticism over crowded hospitals
The Saskatchewan government is facing criticism over hallway medicine at crowded hospitals. The latest incident happened in Saskatoon where a patient was moved from a room to a hallway tent on another floor.
-
'Students deserve better': Sask. Teachers' Federation plans rally, calls for additional government funding
Saskatchewan teachers and students face a tough reality in the classroom as unprecedented enrolment numbers and budget shortfalls create further gaps in the education system.
-
16-year-old Regina boy fatally struck by vehicle
A 16-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the Cathedral neighbourhood, Regina police say.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP to release timeline of fatal James Smith Cree Nation stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP will release what it's calling a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation last year.
-
Saskatoon’s Fuzion Sushi founders retiring at the end of the month
It wasn’t long ago, the lineups at Fuzion Sushi were going out the door as co-owners Rebecca and Tim Liu had trouble keeping up with demand during the busy lunch rush.
-
'They're just destroyers': Sask. community plagued by deer crashes
Some residents in the Christopher Lake area are advocating for preventative measures after several crashes involving deer along Highway 2 North.
Northern Ontario
-
New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Death of Timmins youth being investigated by provincial watchdog
Ontario Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a youth in Timmins early Sunday morning.
-
Outpouring of grief following fatal Sudbury bar shooting
The 22-year-old man who was killed in a brazen shooting at a crowded Sudbury sports bar on Friday night has been identified.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' goaltending the buzz heading into Game 5 of series with Kings
The Edmonton Oilers go home looking for their first lead in their playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings and surrounded by goaltending speculation.
-
Smith says involuntary addiction care a 'last resort' while announcing new facility in Enoch Cree Nation
The premier of Alberta and the Chief of the Enoch Cree Nation signed an agreement to the beat of drums Monday afternoon while answering questions about forcing addicted people to get treatment.
-
Mental-health services come too late, experts say, after uptick in violence
Recent cases of violence across Canada demonstrate a clear need to treat mental illness early instead of waiting until a serious crime happens, says an executive with the Canadian Mental Health Association.
Toronto
-
TRCA says province did not consult on Ontario Science Centre move to Ontario Place
Ontario's largest conservation authority says it was not consulted on the decision to move the Ontario Science Centre, despite owning the land it currently sits on.
-
New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to hold news conference Tuesday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will speak at a news conference Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary non-profits warn of rise in overdose calls, attribute it to contaminated drugs
Non-profit agencies in Calgary are sounding the alarm about a recent increase in drug overdoses, some deadly.
-
Shots fired at lookout point parking lot in southeast Calgary
Gunfire erupted just after 7 p.m. on Monday, in a parking lot at a viewing area overlooking Deerfoot Trail.
-
Calgary Transit union endorses criminal code change to protect transit workers against assault
The union representing Calgary Transit workers is endorsing one of the reccomendations made by the Canadian Urban Transit Association in response to a recent spate of violent attacks on public transit throughout the nation.
Montreal
-
STM resumes service on Green Line after overnight inspection
The STM has resumed regular service on the Green Line after overnight inspections determined the damage discovered on the tunnel was "superficial."
-
Police investigating suspected stolen vehicle arson in Southwest
Montreal police are investigating after they say a stolen vehicle was found on fire in Montreal's Southwest borough. At around 11:45 Monday night, police received a call reporting the vehicle fire, which officers suspect was an arson.
-
Cones to be removed from Quebec roads after 72 hours of inactivity
Quebec's transport minister has unveiled a variety of initiatives to reduce the impact of construction sites on the city's road network. Geneviève Guilbault took advantage of her visit to the Strategic Forum on Transportation Infrastructure, organized by Montreal's board of trade on Monday, to make the anouncement.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police shoot bear dead in Kanata
Ottawa police have shot and killed a bear after it was spotted near homes in the west end several times over the past few days.
-
Federal government highlights 4 issues in talks with PSAC; union says some movement on wages
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved. But the head of the union representing workers says there has been some movement on the issue of wages.
-
Embattled Ottawa lawyer facing criminal charges
A prominent Ottawa lawyer is facing criminal charges of harassment, extortion and uttering threats, Ottawa police say.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
Passenger rights overhaul draws criticism from both sides -- airlines and advocates
Airlines say it goes too far. Advocates say not far enough. The proposed overhaul of Canada's passenger rights charter earned mixed reviews Monday after Transport Minister Omar Alghabra laid out measures to tighten loopholes to traveller compensation and toughen penalties.
-
Moncton business owner puts up wall of shame to expose alleged thieves
How bad do things have to be in order to put up a ‘Wall of Shame’ sign on your property? For small business owner Damien Beaman, it's bad enough to put up a 'wall of shame' sign to raise awareness about crime.
Kitchener
-
Police respond to report of shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police said officers were on scene Monday for a report of a shooting in Kitchener.
-
City of Kitchener looks to limit fireworks to just 3 days per year
The May long weekend is just a few weeks away, and Kitchener firework fans may have to rethink their plans for backyard displays.
-
WRDSB board of trustees approves new school names
Two elementary schools in Waterloo region have gotten approval to change their names.
Vancouver
-
A B.C. family called 911 for an ambulance. A recorded message told them to try again.
Nearly two years after the health minister announced an overhaul of British Columbia’s Emergency Health Services, delays for dispatch and ambulance service continue and an upsetting message greets some callers to 911.
-
VPD officer says 'I am truly sorry' to Myles Gray's family at coroner's inquest
A Vancouver police officer broke down crying on the stand at the Coroner's Inquest into the death of Myles Gray -- and ended his testimony with a tearful apology to Gray's mother and father.
-
Weeks after decampment of Hastings Street started, 12 people moved indoors: city
In the weeks since efforts to dismantle a homeless encampment in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside ramped up, the city says three people have been housed and nine have accepted referral to shelter.
Vancouver Island
-
'We haven't heard from her': Family concerned after woman goes missing on Vancouver Island
A woman in Montreal is asking for help after her mother, Patricia Nzuza, disappeared on Vancouver Island.
-
'Incredibly frustrating': Langford highrise evacuated again due to safety concerns
Residents of a troubled apartment building in Langford have once again had to vacate the property due to safety concerns with the building.
-
Woman who coughed at B.C. grocery store employee found guilty of assault
A woman has been found guilty of assault after she intentionally coughed on a grocery store employee in the early days of the pandemic in Campbell River.