WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service will be resuming enforcement of reduced speed school zones, as school operations are set to resume in a limited capacity June 1.

On March 23, WPS suspended the enforcement of the zones, to coincide with the closure of schools and playgrounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, WPS said they will be once again working with the Photo Enforcement Unit in zones that reduce speed to 30 km/h between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Police noted that there will be an increase in children in these areas as they make their way to school at unpredictable times based on appointments.

With improved weather, there will also be more kids heading to playgrounds, police said.