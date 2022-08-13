'When we all join together, that's when true healing takes place': powwow teaches indigenous culture

It was an afternoon of drums, dancing, and reconciliation as 1JustCity held its third annual demonstration powwow at Vimy Ridge Park Sunday.

It's an event aimed at teaching people about indigenous culture. Desiree McIvor, Indigenous cultural programmer at the non-proft organization says it's a different experience from a traditional powwow.

"We're going to be explaining the purpose of the powwow, what we do at the powwow, each person's designated role," said McIvor, "so that we can teach not only our culture to our people but to every person here."

Organizers say the powwow is an act of reclaiming culture for indigenous people, and a step towards reconciliation.

The powwow featured an inter-tribal dance, jingle dress and hoop dancing, and wrapped up with a feast.