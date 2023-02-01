When will the weather start to improve in Manitoba?

Though all of Manitoba is under an extreme cold warning on Thursday morning, the end of this cold snap may not be too far out of sight.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), “dangerous” wind chills will continue on Thursday morning due to freezing temperatures combined with winds. The weather agency forecasts wind chill values between -45 and -55 in the north, and -40 or lower in the south.

Though the extreme cold is expected to improve throughout the morning, it will return to many areas by Thursday night. However, ECCC said a “general warming trend” is expected to develop over Manitoba on Friday.

Manitobans are warned that everyone is at risk when it comes to extreme cold, but especially young children, older adults, those with chronic illnesses, people who work or exercise outside, and those without a proper shelter.

Residents are urged to watch for cold-related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, and numbness and colour change in your fingers and toes.

ECCC reminds people to cover up, as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.