When you can register for Winnipeg’s Spring/Summer Leisure Guide programming
Whether you’re looking to hit the ice or dive in, Winnipeggers seeking recreational programming can check out the city’s new Spring/Summer Leisure Guide.
The city unveiled its spring and summer programming, including skating and swimming, Thursday morning.
Classes are available for viewing on the City of Winnipeg’s website.
Registration for all spring and summer activities, with the exception of summer swimming, starts on March 19 at 8 a.m. for Winnipeg residents and March 21 at 8 a.m. for non-residents.
You can register online, by calling 311 or in-person at the city’s registration centre at Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex on March 19 between 8 a.m. and noon, at 395 Main Street, Accès–Access Saint-Boniface at 170 Goulet Street, and at any city indoor pool during regular operating hours.
French services are available at 395 Main Street, Accès–Access Saint-Boniface, Bonivital Pool and Margaret Grant Pool.
Those planning to register online are encouraged to check that they are able to successfully log into their online account before registration starts.
Anyone experiencing difficulty accessing their account is advised to call 311.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
Skier dies after falling into tree well at B.C. resort
A 76-year-old man is dead after falling into a tree well while skiing at Red Mountain Resort in British Columbia's southern Interior.
TREND LINE Majority of Canadians not even considering voting for the Liberals: Nanos
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
Montreal boy, 17, drowns in ocean waters during swim training in Florida
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
Tim Hortons customers frustrated with defective cups
Twenty Tim Hortons customers across Ontario have come forward with photos and stories of defective cups that collapse or split a short time after the coffee sits and saturates the cup.
United Airlines plane makes emergency landing after losing a tire during takeoff
A United Airlines jetliner bound for Japan made a safe landing in Los Angeles on Thursday after losing a tire while taking off from San Francisco.
Former Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch, 92, gets engaged
Rupert Murdoch, 92, is engaged, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
Diet drinks may boost risk of dangerous heart condition by 20 per cent, study says
Drinking two litres or more per week of artificially sweetened beverages raised the risk of an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation by 20 per cent when compared to people who drank none, a new study found.
'Sweetest kids you'll ever meet:' School mourns family killed in plane crash
Students and staff at a private school north of Toronto are “completely distraught” as they grapple with the loss of a family of five killed in a plane crash in Nashville, a school administrator said Thursday, calling the family “an integral part” of the community.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation not returning to bargaining table after pre-budget announcement
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has said it will not return to the bargaining table until the province's most recent funding promises are included in a new collective agreement.
-
Record Sask. snowfall won't overcome years of 'unprecedented' drought, hydrologist says
Saskatchewan’s near-record snowfall is bringing some relief to farmers, although it may not be enough to stave off long term drought concerns.
-
Sandra Masters announces intention to run for second term as Regina's mayor
Mayor Sandra Masters has revealed she will be seeking a second term as the head of Regina's municipal government.
Saskatoon
-
Record Sask. snowfall won't overcome years of 'unprecedented' drought, hydrologist says
Saskatchewan’s near-record snowfall is bringing some relief to farmers, although it may not be enough to stave off long term drought concerns.
-
Regina man killed in dual semi crash on Highway 11
A semi driver from Regina is dead following a major collision on Highway 11 near Bladworth, Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
-
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
-
Miscommunication led plane to crash land in 8 inches of snow in northern Ont.
A Thunder Airlines plane travelling from Thunder Bay to Sault Ste. Marie crashed in Wawa, Ont., in 2023 because the pilot believed the runway had already been cleared of snow.
-
Sault traffic stop leads to 39 charges, 2 weapons seized
A Sault traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon has resulted in three arrests, two weapons seized and 39 criminal charges – including 37 weapon-related offences.
Edmonton
-
Boyfriend's father sentenced to house arrest for dismembering body of Treasa Oberly
An Alberta man has been sentenced to 12 months house arrest in the death of Beaumont mother Treasa Oberly.
-
1 in custody after girl sexually assaulted at Edmonton rec centre
A man has turned himself into police in connection with the sexual assault of a child at an Edmonton recreation centre.
-
'Highly contagious': Albertans encouraged to get vaccinated for measles as risk of spread increases
Health experts in Alberta are urging parents to make sure their children are fully vaccinated for measles and that their booster shots are up to date as the contagious virus begins to spread in communities across Canada.
Toronto
-
Winter 'cancelled' in Toronto amid warm season: Environment Canada climatologist
A senior climatologist with Environment Canada says winter was "cancelled" in Toronto as it has been unseasonably warm this season.
-
Tim Hortons customers frustrated with defective cups
Twenty Tim Hortons customers across Ontario have come forward with photos and stories of defective cups that collapse or split a short time after the coffee sits and saturates the cup.
-
Half of the homes for sale in February in these 7 regions in the GTA cost more than $1 million: report
More than half of the homes for sale in seven regions in the GTA were listed for more than $1 million in February, according to a recent Point 2 Homes report.
Calgary
-
'Highly contagious': Albertans encouraged to get vaccinated for measles as risk of spread increases
Health experts in Alberta are urging parents to make sure their children are fully vaccinated for measles and that their booster shots are up to date as the contagious virus begins to spread in communities across Canada.
-
Calgary-based aerospace company awarded $211M CF-18 fighter jet contract
Aerospace and defence company, Arcfield Canada Corp., which is headquartered in Calgary, is being awarded a contract up to $211M by the Department of National Defence (DND) to support Canada’s fleet of CF-18 fighter jets.
-
Calgary set to host Festivals of Animated Objects
Think of it as a celebration of all things imaginative: the 18-day Festival of Animated Objects is a chance for visitors to watch talented performers and learn about the art of puppetry.
Montreal
-
Mother, 2 children in the hospital after being struck by vehicle
A mother and two children were injured after being struck by a vehicle in Montreal's Cote-Saint-Paul neighbourhood.
-
Montreal boy, 17, drowns in ocean waters during swim training in Florida
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
-
Quebec forest fire protection agency issues earliest ever warnings
With the snow melting and the ground beginning to dry, Quebec's forest fire protection agency is already on watch, issuing its first warnings on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
-
Barrhaven homicide 'largest murder' in recent Ottawa history: A look at past multiple homicides
Ottawa's police chief says Wednesday's mass killing in Barrhaven appears to have the highest death toll of any mass killing in the city of Ottawa's modern history.
-
Significant rainfall this weekend: Environment Canada issues special weather statement
A special weather statement indicating significant rainfall for the Ottawa area has been issued for the weekend by Environment Canada.
Atlantic
-
Snow and rain adding up in the Maritimes, further icy weather possible Thursday night
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares preliminary reports for a weather system as it continues through the Maritimes on Thursday.
-
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
-
Off-duty Halifax police officer saves a life
An off-duty Halifax police officer recently saved a woman choking at a restaurant.
Kitchener
-
Event aims to inspire girls to pursue a career in the skilled trades
Skills Ontario hosted a special event at Linamar Thursday with the hopes of inspiring young girls to pursue a career in the skilled trades.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
-
Safety upgrades underway in Kitchener’s Victoria Park
Work is underway to reinforce the Heritage Bridge at Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park.
Vancouver
-
Oscars, monster trucks and more: Things to do in Vancouver this weekend
Oscars watch parties, digital art exhibits and a monster truck rally are just some of the events to check out in Vancouver this weekend.
-
Firefighters from 4 cities called to battle Coquitlam apartment building fire
Roughly 100 people have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Coquitlam in the early hours of Thursday morning.
-
Do you recognize this man? RCMP seek suspect in Coquitlam home invasion
Mounties in Coquitlam are asking for help to identify a man they say is a suspect in a recent home invasion and assault.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Transit's $20M deal for electric buses cancelled after supplier's bankruptcy
A U.S. court ruling has pulled the plug on BC Transit's plans to introduce electric buses to its fleet in the B.C. capital region.
-
B.C. health authority warns of possible privacy breach after police recover documents
An RCMP investigation has revealed a possible privacy breach for thousands of employees who worked or work at a health authority in British Columbia's Interior.
-
Metro Vancouver nurse suspended after emergency room altercation, regulator says
A British Columbia nurse has been suspended for a month and ordered to take anger-management training after he physically fought with a patient in a Metro Vancouver emergency room, according to the provincial nursing regulator.