Where Manitobans can watch fireworks this Canada Day

Canada is set to celebrate its birthday on Monday, marking the 157th anniversary of confederation.

If you want to include fireworks in your Canada Day plans, there are a number of events around Manitoba promising dazzling displays.

Winnipeg

Assiniboia Downs

Assiniboia Down is hosting free family fun activities starting at 6:30 p.m. including bouncy castles, face painting and entertainment.

Live racing will start at 7:30, followed by a fireworks display.

Admission is free.

Burland Park

River Park South Community Association is hosting its Canada Day event at Burland Park.

From 4:30 to 11:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy kid-friendly activities, a curbside concert, food trucks and fireworks to close out the night.

Princess Auto Stadium

Princess Audio Stadium is hosting a free, family-friendly event on Monday. Starting at noon, folks are invited to the tailgate area for live music, food trucks and activities.

Fireworks will start at dusk.

Admission is free.

Sage Creek

The Sage Creek Residents' Association is hosting the community's Annual Canada Day celebration at Ron Duhamel Park. The free event for the family features live entertainment, a maker's market, and closes out with fireworks.

The festivities start at 4 p.m. and fireworks start at 10:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

Around Manitoba

Brandon

Brandon will mark Canada Day at the Riverbank Discovery Centre with a full day of entertainment, including live music, food trucks, face painting, a farmers' market and fireworks at 11 p.m.

Grand Marais

The Grand Marais Recreation Centre hosts a full day of Canada Day events including a pancake breakfast and cake.

The day ends with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Portage la Prairie

Portage la Prairie is hosting a Canada Day celebration at Stride Place.

The event includes a pancake breakfast, kids bike decorating competition, a kid's play zone, splash pad, a fundraising barbecue, and fireworks at dusk.

Selkirk

The City of Selkirk is hosting Canada Day fun at the waterfront.

Festivities include live entertainment, a market, food trucks, and a fireworks display at 11 p.m.

Steinbach

The City of Steinbach and the Mennonite Heritage Village (MHV) have teamed up for a full day of family-friendly celebrations.

Admission to MHV is free.

Families can also head to the Steinbach Soccer Park for evening activities including a DJ, free cupcakes and Canada Day souvenirs.

The day ends with a fireworks finale at 10:45 p.m.