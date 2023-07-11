Where the Stanley Cup will be stopping in Manitoba this month
The Stanley Cup will be making its way to Manitoba for at least a pair of visits this month.
The first stop will be in Brandon at the Keystone Centre, when Vegas Golden Knights' general manager and former Brandon Wheat Kings' coach, gm and owner, Kelly McCrimmon brings it to town.
The Cup will be on display on July 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Manitoba Room.
Danna Rudniski, who used to work with McCrimmon as part of the Wheat Kings, said there has been a buzz in the city ever since the Golden Knights won.
"One of the first questions were, when does Kelly get the cup in Brandon? When is it coming to Brandon? When do we get to see him? When do we get to see the cup? So everybody is just super excited to finally have this date," said Rudniski.
Brandon is home for McCrimmon, Rudniski said and the community is so proud of him and the success he has had in the NHL.
"Kelly's worked hard, he's worked hard for a long time and he's just so well deserving of this. That's the first thing people say is, 'If there's anybody in the world that deserves something like this, it's Kelly.'"
On top of McCrimmon's importance to Brandon, Rudniski said it is special to see how many Manitoba connections there are to this Stanley Cup winning team.
"Manitoba is proud of them and I think it's just super exciting that it goes well beyond the lights and flashiness of Las Vegas and it ultimately comes right back to Manitoba."
Speaking of other Manitoba connections, the next stop will be in Oakbank, where Brett Howden will get his day with the Cup.
In a July newsletter for the RM of Springfield, the community said Howden will be in a parade celebrating the Stanley Cup win and afterward there will be photo opportunities with Howden and the Stanley Cup.
The parade will be held on July 23, starting at 12 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and Springfield Road and it will end at One Insurance Arena.
After the parade, photos will happened from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
