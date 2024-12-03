Where to show support on Giving Tuesday

WINNIPEG
    This year, Giving Tuesday is Dec. 3, and Winnipeg organizations are looking for donations and support.

    Giving Tuesday was started in 2012 and has spread across the world. Dubbed the “World’s largest generosity movement,” Giving Tuesday is a chance to give back after Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping. Here is a list of organizations in the city to donate, volunteer for, or just spread awareness for:

    • Siloam Mission is matching any donations made today, doubling your impact. A donation link is here
    • The Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba is tripling any donations up to $100,000. A donation link is here. 
    • Veterinarian’s Without Borders is matching your gift to double its impact. Donation information can be found online. 
    • Sunshine House is collecting money, which will be used to help purchase food. https://www.sunshinehousewpg.org/
    • Main Street Project is collecting donations that will be matched by GFL Environmental up to $7,500.
    • Resource Assistance for Youth Inc. is collecting donations, noting on Facebook that things have been tight for them.
    • Art City Inc. uses donations to help fund programming for young people in Winnipeg.  

