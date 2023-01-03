Where Winnipeggers can go tobogganing this winter

Tobogganing season has officially arrived in Manitoba.

Those who are looking for some winter fun can now head over to one of the four city-run toboggan hills around Winnipeg, located at Civic Park in Valley Gardens, Victoria Jason Park, the Harbourview Recreation Complex, and Westview Park. The city has also opened a number of its winter slides.

The City of Winnipeg notes that tobogganing conditions change depending on the weather, so residents are reminded to check to see if the slides are open before they head out. The city adds that Winnipeggers are sliding at their own risk, and that many locations don’t have lighting or washrooms.

Information on the location of toboggan hills and winter slides, as well as which sites offer lighting, washrooms and warm-up shelters, can be found online.