Where you can find rapid tests this weekend in Winnipeg

The Province of Manitoba will be handing out rapid antigen test kits this weekend, and has plans to soon make them available in rural libraries.

Dr. Brent Roussin told reporters on Thursday that the province will be distributing rapid antigen tests this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at C.F. Polo Park mall and St. Vital Shopping Centre.

A spokesperson for the province told CTV News there is a 'sufficient supply' of tests that will be given to people upon request. There are no requirements needed to get the tests.

"People should avoid collecting rapid antigen test kits so others have access and so that tests do not expire before they are needed," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"Manitobans are reminded that public health advises these tests should be used only when people have cold or flu-like symptoms. Testing without symptoms has limited value and may give people a false sense of security."

Roussin said the province is also working to distribute rapid tests to rural libraries across Manitoba.

"It is important to make these tests accessible wherever people are," he said on Thursday.

The province said it is in the process of distributing rapid antigen tests to rural libraries, which should have stock by April 19, if not sooner.

More information about the availability of rapid tests at specific libraries will be available online once the tests have been delivered.