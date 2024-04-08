Where you can view the solar eclipse safely in Winnipeg

People across Canada are getting ready to view a total solar eclipse, where the sun goes directly behind the moon, on Monday.

Though Manitoba may not be in the path of totality, there are some events around Winnipeg that are giving people the chance to safely view the celestial event.

This includes an event at The Leaf from 12:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., where members from the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada and planetarium staff will be on hand for a free eclipse viewing session. Safe solar telescopes will be set up at this event.

Another way to view the solar eclipse is with the physics department at the University of Winnipeg, which will be providing a state-of-the-art telescope for viewing. The event takes place in front of Wesley Hall and begins at 1:45 p.m.

The University of Manitoba is also holding an event, which will run from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Fort Garry campus quad. Free eclipse glasses will be provided to the first 500 attendees.

Those viewing the eclipse from home are being warned about counterfeit glasses.

According to the Manitoba Museum, these glasses are unsafe and can lead to permanent eye damage or blindness. The museum recommends only buying eclipse glasses from an established telescope dealer.