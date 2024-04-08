WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Where you can view the solar eclipse safely in Winnipeg

    Share

    People across Canada are getting ready to view a total solar eclipse, where the sun goes directly behind the moon, on Monday.

    Though Manitoba may not be in the path of totality, there are some events around Winnipeg that are giving people the chance to safely view the celestial event.

    This includes an event at The Leaf from 12:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., where members from the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada and planetarium staff will be on hand for a free eclipse viewing session. Safe solar telescopes will be set up at this event.

    Another way to view the solar eclipse is with the physics department at the University of Winnipeg, which will be providing a state-of-the-art telescope for viewing. The event takes place in front of Wesley Hall and begins at 1:45 p.m.

    The University of Manitoba is also holding an event, which will run from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Fort Garry campus quad. Free eclipse glasses will be provided to the first 500 attendees.

    Those viewing the eclipse from home are being warned about counterfeit glasses.

    According to the Manitoba Museum, these glasses are unsafe and can lead to permanent eye damage or blindness. The museum recommends only buying eclipse glasses from an established telescope dealer.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here

    Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Arctic sovereignty anchors federal plans to upgrade Canada's military

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is exploring the possibility of joining the second phase of AUKUS, a U.S.-led alliance with the United Kingdom and Australia. He made the comments today as the federal government released its long-awaited defence policy review, which is focused on better protecting Canadian sovereignty in the North.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    • Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know

      A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.

    • When the eclipse will peak in your community

      The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.

    • Murder on Highway 403 unsolved 30 years later

      It’s been thirty years since Michael James Lovejoy was found shot to death inside his transport truck on the side of Highway 403 in Brantford, and his murder remains unsolved.

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News