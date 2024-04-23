Whiteout Street Party to bring road closures, transit reroutes

Whiteout conditions are expected to touch down in downtown Winnipeg on Tuesday as the Winnipeg Jets face the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of the series.

With the Whiteout Street Party taking place on Donald Street, several road closures will be put in place. This includes:

- Southbound Donald Street between Portage Avenue and St. Mary Avenue from 9 a.m. on Tuesday until 3 a.m. on Wednesday; and

- Graham Avenue in both directions between Hargrave Street and Smith Street from 9 a.m. on Tuesday until 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The following sidewalks will close on Tuesday at noon and reopen overnight on Wednesday:

- Donald Street between Portage Avenue and St. Mary Avenue; and

- The north side of Graham Avenue between Hargrave Street and Smith Street.

Drivers should plan for additional travel time and use alternate routes.

Transit reroutes

Tuesday’s Whiteout Street Party will also cause Winnipeg Transit buses to be rerouted off of Graham Avenue between Kennedy and Smith beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Regular service will resume on Wednesday.

Since buses will not be stopping for passengers during the reroute, those who wish to catch the affected buses should go to the stops at these intersections: Graham Avenue and Vaughan Street, Graham Avenue and Fort Street, Donald Street and Ellice Avenue, and Donald Street and York Avenue.

During the reroutes, the Transit Plus loading zone on southbound Donald Street at Graham Avenue will be relocated to eastbound Portage Avenue, near the Radisson Hotel.

The Millennium Library loading zone will be relocated to the Winnipeg police headquarters’ eastbound front driveway. The City Place loading zone will be temporarily moved to northbound Hargrave Street on the north side of St. Mary Avenue.

The City of Winnipeg notes that Millennium Library will be closed at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The library parkade’s Donald Street entrance and exit will be closed from 9 a.m. on Tuesday until 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Game 2 begins at 8:30 p.m.