Who is out and who is in: Mayor Gillingham announces his inner circle
Winnipeg's new mayor has announced who will be in his inner circle, leaving some members who endorsed his opponent Glen Murray on the outside looking in.
Mayor Scott Gillingham was joined at city hall Wednesday morning by the councillors who will make up his first Executive Policy Committee (EPC).
Those councillors include Janice Lukes (Waverley West), Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry), Brian Mayes (St. Vital), John Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry), and Markus Chambers (St. Norbert-Seine River).
All have EPC experience, and some of them backed Gillingham's mayoral run.
"Today I stand with five colleagues who I believe will give my first year as mayor the leadership required to take actions quickly," Gillingham said.
Jeff Browaty (North Kildonan) has also been appointed to EPC, but was absent on Wednesday.
Gillingham followed through with his promise to reduce the size of the mayor's inner circle from seven to six. That could make it harder to get the needed votes for his agenda items at council.
"I'm doggedly stubborn to be working together with other people," he said.
Browaty continues as finance committee chair, which also includes economic development. Lukes will serve as deputy mayor and chair of public works, which also oversees infrastructure.
Mayes stays as water, waste and environment chair. Orlikow takes over as chair of community services, which also houses the protection portfolio. Rollins remains on EPC as chair of property and development.
As infrastructure chair, Lukes will play a key role in trying to secure funding for the mayor's pledges to widen Kenaston Boulevard and extend Chief Peguis Trail.
"To work collaboratively with levels of government – I'm confident," Lukes said.
Another appointment is Chambers, who remains police board chair and will serve as acting deputy mayor.
"We need to present our downtown as a safe place to do business," Chambers said.
Chambers, Browaty and Lukes all endorsed Gillingham's mayoral bid.
Noticeably left out of the mayor's inner circle, former EPC members Matt Allard (St. Boniface) and Cindy Gilroy (Daniel McIntyre), who backed Glen Murray's campaign.
Gilroy believes her endorsement of Murray kept her out of the fold.
"I think that means when he talks about reaching out, it's really going to be a tough job now," Gilroy said. "He's not going to have those voices of other people that didn't support him."
Allard has mixed feelings about it.
"Being not a member of EPC is going to give me more time for policy development, as well as more time to work with the residents of St. Boniface," he said.
Gillingham said things might change in the years to come.
"This is not locked in for four years," he said. "My goal is to work with every councillor."
Members of EPC will be getting their marching orders in the form of mandate letters from the mayor once a strategic plan is developed by council.
There will be an organizational meeting of council on Nov. 9 to determine appointments to the various agencies, boards and commissions councillors will sit on.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Lawsuit seeks to make all convoy truckers and donors liable for damages
Lawyer leading class-action lawsuit over Ottawa protest wants to add all Freedom Convoy truckers and donors as defendants to multimillion-dollar litigation
Opposition MPs team up to pass motion calling for federal audit of ArriveCan
Opposition MPs joined forces on Wednesday to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border application ArriveCan.
More than 100 inquiries and reports of injuries, incidents made to Health Canada since dry shampoo recall
After more than 1.5 million dry shampoo products were recalled in Canada due to the presence of the cancer-causing chemical benzene, Health Canada says it has since received more than 100 related reports of incidents or injuries related to the products.
Emergencies Act inquiry hears from 'Freedom Convoy' lawyer and prominent protesters
Testimony from key players in the 'Freedom Convoy' protests is continuing in Ottawa on Wednesday, with the Public Order Emergency Commission hearing from lawyer Keith Wilson, and a few of the faces of the protests: Tom Marazzo and Pat King. Here are the highlights from Wednesday's hearing, so far
Girl hurt after stepping on board of nails buried in sandy Ontario parking lot
The Mahon family was wrapping up a beautiful day on Port Elgin’s beach when their daughter stepped on something sharp in the sandy parking lot.
Abortion-rights protesters briefly interrupt U.S. Supreme Court
Protesters opposed to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning abortion rights briefly interrupted arguments at the court Wednesday and urged women to vote in next week's elections.
Speaker denies NDP request for emergency debate on Ontario's use of notwithstanding clause
The federal New Democrats' attempt to have the House of Commons hold an emergency debate to discuss Ontario Premier Doug Ford's use of the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers, has failed.
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer encouraged protest to continue after Emergencies Act invoked
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer Keith Wilson says he told protesters to stay in downtown Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 restrictions after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, even though police were warning people to leave the area.
Half of Ontario NDP ejected from legislature after outbursts over back-to-work legislation
Sixteen members of the Ontario New Democratic Party were escorted out of the legislature one-by-one during Wednesday’s question period after making outbursts over legislation that prevents education workers from striking.
Regina
-
Traffic collision causes partial closure of Regina Bypass: police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) reported a traffic collision on the Regina Bypass, which has led to a partial closure of the highway.
-
$500 affordability cheque distribution to begin week of Nov. 14: province
The distribution of $500 affordability cheques from the Saskatchewan government will begin the week of Nov. 14, the province said in a news release.
-
Dangerous person alert cancelled following shooting in Melville: Sask. RCMP
The dangerous person's alert issued following a shooting death in Melville, Sask. has been cancelled according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
Saskatoon
-
Handgun sales at Saskatoon gun shop shot up before ban
For Saskatoon's Back Forty Guns and Gear, the lead-up to the freeze on handgun sales was great for business.
-
Dangerous person alert cancelled following shooting in Melville: Sask. RCMP
The dangerous person's alert issued following a shooting death in Melville, Sask. has been cancelled according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Traffic light repairs could lead to Circle Drive traffic snarl
Drivers have been advised to expect delays on Circle Drive at Avenue C this morning after a traffic light malfunction.
Northern Ontario
-
Best friend of Sudbury murder-suicide victim speaks out
Friends of a Greater Sudbury family who were found dead last weekend are sharing fond memories of the family, even as they deal with feelings of shock and numbness.
-
Sex assault lawsuit survives Laurentian’s insolvency process
A woman suing Laurentian University for $5 million for allegations of sexual assault in the 1970s can continue her case despite the school’s insolvency process.
-
Northern Ont. OPP officer charged with breach of trust, soliciting sexual services
A 50-year-old constable with the Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora has been charged following a complaint about inappropriate behaviour while off duty last year.
Edmonton
-
Death of woman near Whyte Avenue not suspicious: police
Police say the death of a woman on Halloween is not suspicious.
-
Edmonton woman wins $1M, $70M lottery prize in Calgary still unclaimed
An Edmonton woman won $1 million in the Oct. 18 LOTTO MAX draw.
-
'It doesn't make sense': Edmonton public school trustees oppose voucher funding in education
The Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB) delivered a preemptive strike Tuesday against voucher-system education funding in Alberta.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers to strike 'until further notice' unless deal is reached, union says
The union representing Ontario education workers has said it will go on strike “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
-
Police release image of teen boy suspected in fatal shooting on Toronto school grounds
Toronto Police Service has released the image of a teen boy who allegedly shot two other teenagers, killing one, in front of a public school Monday afternoon.
-
Temporary principal appointed after mass work refusals at Toronto school
The Toronto District School Board has appointed a temporary principal at York Memorial Collegiate Institute after several members of the school's administration, including the current principal, did not show up for work amid apparent safety issues.
Calgary
-
Wallop of winter weather causes crashes, snow-covered roads in Calgary
The City of Calgary says its crews are continuing to clear major roads after a dump of snow that drastically slowed the Wednesday morning commute.
-
Calgary man charged in weekend shooting in Whitehorn
Calgary police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in the community of Whitehorn on Sunday.
-
Winter weather has Stampeders prepping indoors for semi-final fight against Lions
With the wintry weather conditions in Calgary on Wednesday, the Calgary Stampeders decided practising at McMahon Stadium wasn't the best idea.
Montreal
-
Quebec eyes new bill to make oath to King optional, but will it be enough to change the rules?
The Quebec government says it intends to soon table a bill to make swearing an oath to the King optional for MNAs in the national assembly, even though it remains unclear whether or not the province has the power to do that without amending the Canadian constitution.
-
Quebec to open two nurse-run clinics in Montreal to ease emergency room crisis
Quebec's health minister on Tuesday promised that his new three-point plan to ease emergency room overcrowding will show results in a few weeks, as ER doctors warned that the network has reached a 'breaking point.'
-
Quebec City altercation leaves one dead, two injured
A violent altercation involving several people left one person dead and two injured in a Quebec City residence on Tuesday evening. According to Quebec City police (SPVQ), two men involved in the altercation were arrested.
Ottawa
-
CHEO postponing some surgeries, redeploying staff to deal with 'major surge' of patients
CHEO is cancelling some non-urgent surgeries, procedures and clinic appointments and redeploying clinicians to free up staff as it deals with a "major surge" in patients this fall.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers to strike 'until further notice' unless deal is reached, union says
The union representing Ontario education workers has said it will go on strike “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer encouraged protest to continue after Emergencies Act invoked
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer Keith Wilson says he told protesters to stay in downtown Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 restrictions after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, even though police were warning people to leave the area.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police members don't have confidence in Chief Kinsella, vote indicates
An internal vote within Atlantic Canada’s largest police force shows the majority of Halifax Regional Police members do not have confidence in their chief of police.
-
Man arrested following weapons complaint, no threat to public: Halifax police
Police say a man has been arrested following a weapons complaint that prompted five schools to be placed under a hold-and-secure order in the Fairview area of Halifax Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Visibly shaken up': Alleged Fredericton carjacking ends outside Salisbury, N.B.
Chris Brown says he couldn't believe it when he heard how one of his vehicles was stolen Wednesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Some Waterloo region schools to close starting Friday if CUPE workers strike
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a walkout on Friday – with the possibility of an extension “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
-
Chemical spill leads to evacuations in Tillsonburg
A chemical spill in Tillsonburg, Ont. has resulted in road closures and evacuations.
-
Several youths sent to hospital after consuming suspected drugs, police say
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of youths experiencing symptoms like laboured breathing and drowsiness after consuming suspected drugs in Waterloo.
Vancouver
-
'Always a hero': Thousands pay respects to fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang
Fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang had an extraordinary and unwavering faith in humanity, her family said during an emotional funeral service Thursday.
-
Doug McCallum could have been run over without breaking bones, biomechanical engineer testifies
Holding-up the skeleton of a human leg, a biomechanical engineer testified in Surrey provincial court Wednesday that he examined photographs of outgoing mayor Doug McCallum’s foot, and the swelling he observed could indicate an injury.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2-year sentence for former Whitecaps women's coach Bob Birarda on sex charges
A provincial court judge in North Vancouver has handed a two-year sentence to Bob Birarda, a former Vancouver Whitecaps and Soccer Canada coach, for sex offences involving four female athletes.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. old-growth logging protesters denied bid to have cases heard together
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has denied an application from more than 100 old-growth logging protesters who were seeking to join their criminal contempt charges together for a single trial. All 121 of the protesters stand charged with criminal contempt of court for violating an injunction against interfering with logging operations in and around the Fairy Creek watershed on southwestern Vancouver Island.
-
This Vancouver Island restaurant was named one of the best new restaurants in Canada
An unassuming bakery and restaurant in North Saanich, B.C., has been named one of the top 10 best new restaurants in Canada, according to Air Canada. The eatery, located just a stone's throw away from the Swartz Bay ferry terminal, operates as a bakery during the day and a restaurant at night.
-
Environment Canada warns another atmospheric river to bring heavy rain, wind to Vancouver Island
Another atmospheric river is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to much of Vancouver Island starting Thursday. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning that up to 70 millimetres of rain could fall in areas between Victoria, Nanaimo, Courtenay and Campbell River, B.C.