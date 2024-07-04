WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Why Assiniboine Park has a new floating island

    The floating island has returned to the duck pond at Assiniboine Park. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News) The floating island has returned to the duck pond at Assiniboine Park. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News)
    Visitors to Assiniboine Park may notice something different floating around in the duck pond.

    That’s because the park has brought in a floating treatment wetland that looks like a small island drifting in the pond.

    The wetland is full of plants with their roots hanging down into the water where they can absorb nutrients and pollutants.

    According to Assiniboine Park, the goal of the floating island is to purify the pond’s water and prevent algae growth.

    This isn’t the first time the park has used the island. It was first brought in during the summer of 2018 to improve the water quality.

