WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Why climate action groups are calling for geothermal heating in Manitoba

    Share

    Manitoba’s Climate Action Team (CAT) is calling on Manitoba Hydro to create a geothermal utility as a way save residents money and reduce electricity demand.

    “We have to understand that within a few short years, we won’t be able to heat our buildings with natural gas. Let that sink in,” said Curt Hull, project director of Climate Change Connection, in an interview on Friday.

    “And if that’s the case, we have to accept it as a fact and plan for it. It’s not a pie in the sky scenario, that’s a reality that’s coming”

    According to CAT, a ground-source geothermal infrastructure would provide carbon-free, year-round heating and cooling. It notes that it would also lower energy bills and cut the demand on the energy grid.

    Hull added that going forward, Manitoba needs to use electricity as efficiently as possible.

    “The most efficient use of electricity for heat is through geothermal,” he said.

    “What we’re suggesting is that the only practical way and that the only affordable way for us to do that is for the geothermal district heating system to be managed by a utility.”

    CAT added that ground-source geothermal is used in thousands of Manitoba homes and many buildings, including Manitoba Hydro’s head office in downtown Winnipeg.

    - With files from CTV’s Glenn Pismenny.

      

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up

    Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News