'Why didn't they keep him safe?': Family, First Nations leaders question police after man's death in custody
Family and First Nations leaders are questioning the response by Winnipeg police following the death of an Indigenous man taken into custody.
Elias Whitehead, 37, died on Oct. 15 after going into medical distress. Witness video appears to show officers using force to restrain an individual who family says was Whitehead.
His partner, Jody Beardy, said the video is traumatizing and that police failed him.
"Where was his help? Why didn't they keep him safe? Regardless of the situation, they failed him," Beardy said at a news conference Thursday.
She said Whitehead was in Winnipeg to finish a heavy machinery course last month. The video appears to show police on top of an individual and twice one officer knees the person.
At the time, police said officers responded to an individual acting erratically and running into traffic at Sherbrook and Broadway. He was taken into custody, went into medical distress and later died in hospital.
"We are here to discuss the circumstances surrounding the tragic and unnecessary death of Elias Whitehead," said Garrison Settee, the grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO).
Officials with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) said Whitehead had no criminal history or history of substance abuse and they are questioning the use of force by officers, saying this is an example of violence against First Nations people.
"Elias Whitehead was experiencing a health issue when he lost his life at the hands of Winnipeg police," said Chief Taralee Beardy of Tataskweyak Cree Nation.
In an online post, Police Chief Danny Smyth says the officers responded that night to a report of a man jumping in front of a woman's vehicle and punching a window. He says the individual was combative and officers were met with resistance.
"I do know that they needed to use force to control the situation," said Smyth speaking with CTV News Winnipeg Thursday.
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) is investigating the incident. Smyth was asked if he was comfortable with the use of force seen in the video and said that would be part of the IIU's investigation which will take time, adding he doesn't know the cause of death yet.
"You know the police will be cooperating with the investigation, which will include our officers accounting for their actions and will also include the use of force."
Whitehead's family and AMC leadership are calling for more witnesses to come forward and they want a meeting with Smyth and Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham to discuss the broader issue of what they see as violence against First Nations people.
Both Smyth and the mayor are open to discussions with leaders and say they speak with them frequently.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Wish him all the best,' Trudeau dismisses Liberal loyalist saying party would benefit from new leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed a long-time Liberal and current senator's suggestion that it may be time he step down to make room for a new Liberal party leader.
'The most toxic place': Foreign-trained doctors file human rights complaint, alleging discrimination
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers
A New York jury on Thursday convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of fraud in a scheme that cheated customers and investors of at least US$10 billion.
'This is a joke,' natural resources minister says of Conservative obstruction on energy bills
Liberal ministers and an NDP MP came out swinging Thursday against the Conservatives for what they say has been 'circus act' filibustering preventing a pair of bills focused on jobs in the energy sector from coming up for study. 'This is a joke,' Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said.
'I love the song': Canadian Beatles fans react to new track 'Now and Then'
After the release of the new Beatles song 'Now and Then,' Canadian fans say they're are taking in every beat of the band's final track, which was made possible with the help of AI.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel's troops advance; Gaza's largest hospital struggles to treat injured
Israel's ground troops were advancing toward Gaza City as diplomatic efforts intensified for at least a brief pause in the fighting in Gaza's deadliest war.
Finance committee calls for feds to block RBC-HSBC deal on competition concerns
The finance committee of the House of Commons has called on the Finance Minister to block RBC's $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada over concerns it will hurt competition.
Regina
-
Sask. mother, son's deaths connected to incident that left police officer injured: family
Police in Estevan, Sask. say an incident that left an officer and suspect seriously injured is connected with an early-morning homicide.
-
Fashion giant Hugo Boss takes aim at Regina cheerleading group over copyright claim
Regina based cheerleading, dance, and tumbling organization, BOSS Athletics INC. has once again been put to the test over its name after fashion mogul Hugo Boss had their Instagram shut down over copyright claims.
-
Sask. minister suggests schools can get Canadian Tire flagpoles to comply with new policy
Saskatchewan's justice minister says critics of Saskatchewan's new school provincial flag policy are overstating the financial consequences of the new rule.
Saskatoon
-
No time behind bars for woman who faked death, abducted son and fled country
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to child abduction.
-
Sask. mother, son's deaths connected to incident that left police officer injured: family
Police in Estevan, Sask. say an incident that left an officer and suspect seriously injured is connected with an early-morning homicide.
-
Inquest deems the in-custody death of Sask. man accidental
An inquest into the death of a man in Prince Albert police custody says his death was accidental.
Northern Ontario
-
10 men arrested in Ontario child sexual exploitation ring, 39 charges laid
A total of 39 charges have been laid and 10 people arrested, including four from northern Ontario, in a online child luring and sexual exploitation investigation, police say.
-
SNOLAB sorry after employee makes disturbing social media comment about Justin Trudeau
SNOLAB in Sudbury has taken to social media to apologize after a staffer made a disturbing comment about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on X.
-
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands of RAV4s in Canada over fire risk
Toyota has issued a recall for the RAV4 model affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Canada due to a lack of proper sizing and placement of its 12-volt batteries, which can cause a fire when the vehicle is driven.
Edmonton
-
Police being used as a 'scapegoat' in debate over Edmonton 7% tax increase: association
The debate over how much Edmonton taxpayers will have to fork over next year is heating up – with at least one city councillor pointing his finger at police, drawing a fiery response from the officer's union.
-
Alberta proposes law on pension-exit referendum, but bill doesn't make result binding
The Alberta government has introduced legislation promising residents will get a say in a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan, but the bill does not force the government to accept the result.
-
Watch: A ride on the Valley Line Southeast LRT
Members of the media were invited for a ride on the Valley Line Southeast LRT line on Thursday, two days before it opens to riders.
Toronto
-
Toronto mother whose toddler's breakfast cereal was fatally poisoned speaks out at killer's sentencing hearing
The Toronto mother of a toddler who died after her cereal was intentionally poisoned with a deadly chemical said in a victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing of the child’s killer that she’s still wracked with pain and questions about what happened.
-
5 Ontario hospitals say data stolen in cyberattack has been published online
Data stolen in a ransomware attack targeting half-a-dozen Ontario hospitals and healthcare institutions have been published online, the hospitals said Thursday.
-
Woman says she found a black widow spider in carton of green grapes she brought home from Toronto grocery store
A Toronto woman got a frightening surprise after seeing what appears to be a black widow spider nestled in her container of green grapes she took home from the grocery store.
Calgary
-
Matthew de Grood's main goal is to return to Calgary, board hears
A review board, which is to decide on further freedoms for Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood, heard that since the young man's last assessment he hasn't accomplished enough rehabilitation.
-
Rat infestations at Calgary recycling facilities were discovered nearly 2 years ago
A rat infestation inside two Calgary paper and waste recycling facilities is still active, after being discovered almost two years ago.
-
Alberta proposes law on pension-exit referendum, but bill doesn't make result binding
The Alberta government has introduced legislation promising residents will get a say in a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan, but the bill does not force the government to accept the result.
Montreal
-
TVA Group announces restructuring and layoffs of more than 500 employees
The TVA Group says it is laying off 547 employees — nearly a third of its workforce — amid restructuring as the company contends with declining audiences and ad revenues.
-
Thousands more Quebec teachers to strike later this month: FAE
On Nov. 23, some 65,000 primary and secondary teachers will launch an indefinite general strike. Sixty delegates from the la Fédération autonome de l’enseignement (FAE) made the decision during a meeting called to analyze a new offer from the government of Quebec.
-
Robert Miller asks court to reveal personal information about his accuser; lawyer says it's 'intimidation'
A lawyer representing dozens of women who alleged they were paid for sex when they were minors by Robert Miller says the Montreal billionaire's defence team is intimidating the complainants.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo cutting some 200-series routes, redirecting buses off residential streets
OC Transpo is cutting many Connexion routes between residential neighbourhoods and O-Train stations and redirecting buses off residential streets with low ridership as part of the bus route review to adjust service to current ridership levels across the city of Ottawa.
-
Police seize 326 cases of beer during eastern Ontario traffic stop
Ontario Provincial Police seized 326 cases of beer purchased in Quebec and intended to be served at an upcoming wedding after officers responded to a call for a rental van driving on an eastern Ontario highway with a blown tire.
-
Private airstrip causing turbulence in Dunrobin, Ont.
A west Ottawa resident has been granted permission to proceed with a private airstrip on his property.
Atlantic
-
IWK, family, friends, community rally around three-year-old Calum MacDonald
Halifax friends, family, and community members rally to supportCalum MacDonald, 3, who has leukemia.
-
First snow of the season summary for the Maritimes; snow record set at Halifax International Airport
An early season outbreak of Arctic air along with two low-pressure systems have resulted in the provincial capitals of the Maritimes all having their first five+ cm of snowfall for the season.
-
Arrest made in stabbing death of Halifax woman
An arrest has been made in connection with the stabbing death of a 37-year-old Halifax woman last year.
Kitchener
-
'It still doesn’t feel real': Missing Guelph man found dead, three arrested
Three people have been arrested after a Guelph man reported missing last month was found dead.
-
Man arrested after Six Nations standoff now charged with attempted murder
An Ohsweken man who barricaded himself inside a home on Six Nations of the Grand River and allegedly shot at police has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.
-
Driver charged in Stratford school bus crash
A Stratford school bus driver has been charged in a collision on John Street South Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
Proposed class action lawsuit filed against Canadian maker of popular weight loss drug Ozempic
A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed in B.C. Supreme Court alleging the Canadian manufacturer of Ozempic didn’t warn prospective patients about possible complications.
-
False kidnapping report leads to major drug bust at North Vancouver warehouse: RCMP
Mounties arrested four suspects and seized a "substantial" amount of illicit drugs after responding to a report of a kidnapping at a North Vancouver warehouse on Halloween.
-
Death in rural area outside Princeton, B.C., considered suspicious, RCMP say
Mounties in B.C.'s Interior are asking the public for help as they investigate a suspicious death in a rural area.
Vancouver Island
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 drops for 4th straight week in B.C.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. declined again this week, though not as dramatically as it had been dropping since early October.
-
B.C. Indigenous summit addresses the elephant in the backroom
British Columbia Premier David Eby says Indigenous leaders “raise an important point” about bureaucrats standing between First Nations and political leaders on the path to reform.
-
Mounties searching for man and boat after crewmate found dead in B.C. Gulf Islands
Mounties are investigating the death of one man and the disappearance of another after the two mariners were last seen boarding a boat in British Columbia's Gulf Islands.