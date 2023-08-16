Why does Manitoba see an uptick of wasps in August?
If you are noticing swarms of wasps buzzing around when you’re trying to eat an ice cream cone, sit in your backyard or enjoy an outdoor activity, you are not alone.
According to entomologist John Gavloski, Manitoba always sees an abundance of yellow jackets in mid-August.
He explained there are a few reasons for this timing, including the fact that only the Queen Yellow Jackets survive the winter.
“The wasp colonies are very small early on and they grow as the season progresses,” he said.
“In a hot year, they will progress quicker.”
Gavloski added that this is also the time of year that adult wasps don’t get the sugars they like to feed on from within the nest, so they seek sugar elsewhere.
“Also, this time of year the queen starts producing new queens and the old queen dies, and that kind of creates a bit of chaos in the hive,” he said.
“So the wasps are kind of out fending for themselves a bit more.”
HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF
Wasps are after sugary substances, so Gavloski suggests keeping your food as covered as possible.
“There’s really no easy solution,” he said.
He added that if wasps do come near you, it’s best to not start swatting aggressively, as that makes you seem like a predator.
“That will make them a bit more aggressive and yellow jackets can release a pheromone to entice others to help them out if they think they’re being attacked,” Gavloski said.
- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.
