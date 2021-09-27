Why lines were so long at the Jets’ preseason game Sunday
For those who attended the Jets preseason game on Sunday or were simply walking by Canada Life Centre, they would have noticed long lines outside of the arena.
"When we opened the door at six o'clock last night, there was lines around the block already and that's rare for us," said Kevin Donnelly, who is the vice president of Venues and Entertainment for True North.
The reason for the long wait for fans was due to the added screening of QR codes and photo ID to ensure all fans are vaccinated.
Donnelly said this step takes roughly an extra 30 seconds per person.
"We've recognized we need to make some changes, we're prepared to do that. We're going to open the doors 90 minutes before the puck drop for the foreseeable future and changing around some man power."
He added all entrances are open for fans and opening early will allow for staff more time to catch up.
"It's pre-season for us too. We have a tremendous amount of our staff working their very first game as well."
Donnelly is also reminding people of the new bag policy which is limiting the size of a bag one can bring to the game.
This policy is in place throughout the NHL and means a bag must be six by three by 12, meaning a small purse or clutch.
There will be exceptions to the rule, such as medical bags or a diaper bag Donnelly said.
He added the team will be more ready for the next game and is reminding fans to have their ID and QR codes ready to scan as well as their tickets.
The Jets will be back at home on Wednesday when they host the Edmonton Oilers.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
A rescue operation is underway Monday for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., CTV News has confirmed.
Annamie Paul resigns as Green Party leader
Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem 'I Believe I Can Fly,' was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.
First-time MPs get first taste of their new jobs
Newly-elected MPs caught a first glimpse of what their new roles in Ottawa will entail, participating in the initial phase of the House of Commons orientation program on Monday.
Federal government prepared to help Saskatchewan battle COVID-19 fourth wave
The federal government is prepared to help Saskatchewan battle its fourth wave of COVID-19.
'It's my problem not yours': Canadian Wiggins sticks to his guns regarding COVID-19 vaccine
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is sticking to his beliefs when it comes to staying unvaccinated for COVID-19, even though that decision could soon cost him playing in home games.
COVID-19 in Alberta: ICU patient count hits record high again, 5.2K new weekend cases
It's the 11th time in September alone that a new record high has been set for ICU patient count, which now stands at 265.
Two Canadians in prisoner swap freed for health reasons: China
China's Foreign Ministry said Monday that two Canadians detained in late 2019 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons.
Conservatives could have done better job talking to Chinese Canadian voters: ex-MP
A former Conservative MP who lost his seat in the recent election thinks the party could have done a better job speaking directly to Chinese Canadians.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon PPC candidate among those seeking injunction against Sask. proof-of-vaccination policy
Saskatchewan’s proof of vaccination requirement is facing a legal challenge.
-
Saskatoon now under 'orange' COVID-19 risk rating
The City of Saskatoon will now use a colour-coded alert system for COVID-19.
-
Saskatoon to look at feasibility of speed watch program
A Saskatoon city councillor worries that a speed watch program would ask too much from its volunteers.
Regina
-
COVID-19 cases reported at 8 Regina Public schools
George Lee Elementary School announced students in one Grade 2/3 classroom would switch to online learning starting Tuesday, Sept. 28 until Wednesday, Oct. 6.
-
Federal government prepared to help Saskatchewan battle COVID-19 fourth wave
The federal government is prepared to help Saskatchewan battle its fourth wave of COVID-19.
-
398 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., 2 more deaths reported
Saskatchewan reported 398 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths related to the virus.
Calgary
-
'Just get the damn shot': Calgary man encourages vaccine hesitant like himself after 2-week ICU stay
Bernie Cook says he has a new outlook on life after a nearly month-long battle against the Delta variant of COVID-19.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: ICU patient count hits record high again, 5.2K new weekend cases
It's the 11th time in September alone that a new record high has been set for ICU patient count, which now stands at 265.
-
Alberta NDP calls for door-to-door vaccination campaign to increase immunizations
Alberta's opposition NDP is calling on the province to implement a door-to-door campaign to address vaccine hesitancy and increase funding for community groups working to get more people immunized against COVID-19.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton mayoral candidates: Amarjeet Sohi
Amarjeet Sohi's previous terms as an Edmonton councillor and Member of Parliament make up the forefront theme of his pitch to voters.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: ICU patient count hits record high again, 5.2K new weekend cases
It's the 11th time in September alone that a new record high has been set for ICU patient count, which now stands at 265.
-
NEW
NEW | 'We can't afford another lockdown': Edmonton business 'frustrated' over video of crowded bars
Video of Edmonton bars and their customers ignoring COVID-19 health restrictions have been making the rounds on social media.
Toronto
-
Ontario man out $18,000 after being tricked into thinking he won lottery he never entered
It was a phone call that came out of the blue. An Ontario man was told he had won $3.5 million in a lottery he never entered.
-
Second council vote could bring in mandatory training for Toronto's ride-hailing drivers
The City of Toronto is exploring making training mandatory for ride-hailing drivers — again.
-
What's open and closed on Sept. 30 in Ontario?
September 30 will not be a statutory holiday in Ontario, but there are business closures to be aware of. Here's what will be open and closed.
Montreal
-
Projet Montreal proposes landlord certification to protect tenants from rent hikes, renovictions
Projet Montreal is proposing the creation of a responsible landlord certificate "to protect the affordability and quality of Montreal's rental housing network."
-
Mayoral hopeful Denis Coderre releases 'Montreal for all' platform ahead of fall election
Montreal mayoral hopeful Denis Coderre released his platform Monday ahead of the fall election, with wide-ranging promises on issues from housing and the environment, to public safety.
-
If elected Montreal mayor, Denis Coderre will not ban pit bulls, unlike he did when in office
Mayoral candidate Denis Coderre wants Montreal to be durable, green, modern and exemplary, and will not ban pit bulls like he did while mayor in 2016.
Ottawa
-
LRT train car had problems hours before Aug. 8 derailment: TSB
A new report by Canada’s transportation watchdog says the LRT train car that derailed just outside Tunney's Pasture Station on Aug. 8 likely experienced problems several hours earlier.
-
Ontario pharmacists, doctors, report rise in harassment surrounding COVID-19 vaccines
Less than one week after Ontario began enforcing its vaccine certificate, pharmacists and family physicians say they’re receiving more harassment from anti-vaxxers.
-
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
A rescue operation is underway Monday for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., CTV News has confirmed.
Northern Ontario
-
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
A rescue operation is underway Monday for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., CTV News has confirmed.
-
Search begins for unmarked graves at former Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., residential school
After lots of talk this summer, the search for unmarked graves is underway at the former Shingwauk Residential School site, at present-day Algoma University.
-
Police seize $8M in illegal drugs as part of massive bust in West Nipissing
Three people have been charged following a major bust at two residences in West Nipissing in which police seized illegal drugs with a street value of more than $8 million.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports record 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, active cases rise to 650
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting a single-day record 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 650.
-
Nova Scotia reports 96th COVID-19 related death, 83 new cases over the weekend
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 46 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 205.
-
N.S to release daily details on schools affected by COVID-19 starting Tuesday
Elizabeth Guitard kept her kids home from school Monday, concerned over the growing list of COVID-19 exposures linked to Nova Scotia schools.
Kitchener
-
Most Waterloo Region hospital staff fully vaccinated as deadline to show proof approaches
With the deadline looming for staff at hospitals in Waterloo Region to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, newly released figures show most have received both jabs.
-
Tickets, fines issued at large Guelph gathering on Homecoming weekend
Tickets and fines were handed out at a large gathering in Guelph over Homecoming weekend.
-
City of Waterloo tightens fireworks bylaw
The City of Waterloo is updating its fireworks ban, limiting their use to one day before and after specific holidays.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 2,239 cases, 18 deaths as vaccine card grace period ends
Another 2,239 cases of COVID-19 and 18 related deaths were recorded across B.C. over the weekend, officials announced Monday as the government's vaccine card grace period came to an end.
-
Vaccinated people viewed more favourably than the unvaccinated: poll
A new poll suggests tensions between those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who aren't are growing.
-
B.C. social worker accused of stealing from children pleads guilty
A former social worker accused of stealing money from children in B.C.'s care system has pleaded guilty to several charges, including fraud over $5,000.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 230 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
The new cases were among 2,239 cases discovered in British Columbia since Friday, according to a statement from the B.C. Health Ministry, including 876 cases on Saturday, 657 on Sunday and 706 on Monday.
-
Victoria restaurateur dies of COVID-19
The owner of a recently opened Victoria eatery has died after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.
-
Greater Victoria Teachers' Association calls for return of COVID-19 safety protocols as clusters increase in schools
Concern is rising for kids in Vancouver Island elementary schools. As of Monday, there are 10 COVID-19 clusters at schools being reported by Island Health, a total that's doubled in just four days.