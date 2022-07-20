Why Manitoba is not changing second booster eligibility
While the Manitoba government has detailed plans on immunizing children against COVID-19, its top doctor says there are currently no plans to change the eligibility for Manitobans to receive a second booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Right now, we don’t have a plan of expanding our fourth dose or second booster campaign,” said Dr. Brent Roussin at a news conference on Wednesday.
Roussin noted that those who have their first booster are still well protected against severe outcomes.
“The fourth dose isn’t showing us significant benefit outside those that are high risk, and those that are high risk are already eligible for that second dose,” he explained.
He added that another consideration is the fact there might be a bivalent vaccine in the fall, which will likely be more effective against newer variants.
“Because there’s going to be a three to six-month interval between doses, a large fourth dose campaign right now could potentially delay the receipt of a possibly better vaccine in the fall,” Roussin said.
Currently in Manitoba, the following people can receive the fourth vaccine dose:
- people living in personal care homes and elderly persons housing congregate living sites with no age limit;
- people aged 50 and older;
- First Nations, Inuit and Metis people aged 30 or older, regardless of where they live; and
- people 18 to 49 years of age who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.
Alberta announced Tuesday that all residents 18 and older can book a second booster starting Wednesday. In B.C., all adults who have received their most recent dose at least six months ago can get a fourth dose, though the province has encouraged people to wait until the fall. All residents in Quebec 18 and older are also able to receive a second booster.
Roussin noted that though the province is not currently expanding its second booster eligibility, people should go out and get the vaccines they are eligible for.
