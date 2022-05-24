Why more and more families are turning to food banks to make ends meet

More and more families are turning to food banks, an unparalleled increase according to Harvest Manitoba.

"We're seeing at Harvest Manitoba all across our province the need for food banks such as we've never seen it before," Vince Barletta, with Harvest Manitoba, told CTV's Maralee Caruso.

He said Harvest Manitoba served around 14,000 households in March, more than 4,000 more families compared to the same time last year.

Watch the full interview to find out the deeper issue behind the increase and the reason why families are saying it is harder than ever to make ends meet.