Winnipeg

    • Why RRC Polytech students are racing miniature cars

    A building at Red River College Polytechnic was transformed into an action-packed race track on Thursday as a way to teach students machine-learning skills.

    The transformation was part of the Winnipeg DeepRacer Competition, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This competition saw 30 teams, including eight student teams from RRC Polytech, work with and race AI-operated miniature cars.

    “Because of this competition, I learned more about reinforcement learning, machine learning and AI,” said

    David Hung, a student at RRC Polytech who participated in the competition,

    “They are all data related and that’s what I find fascinating.”

    The fully autonomous race cars are 1/18th in scale and include all-wheel drive, monster truck tires, an HD video camera, and an on-board computer.

    Coral Kennett, head of education with Amazon Web Services Canada, explained that the cars are driven using machine learning technologies.

    “You can go onto the platform, you develop your machine learning models and it actually drives the car and you can race them,” she said.

    During the competition, teams got the chance to train, evaluate, and tune the miniature cars before competing on the track. The goal of the event was to help participants build, train, and deploy machine learning models, and also explore how artificial intelligence will impact the future.

    “Machine learning skills are one of the fastest growing, in-demand skills in Canada,” Kennett said.

    “We really want to make it accessible for a lot of people to learn these skills without a lot of experience.”

    LIVE UPDATES 'A very exciting day': Zelenskyy speaks to Parliament, Trudeau pledges $650M in Ukraine aid

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is addressing a joint session of Canada's Parliament, making his case for continued support amid Russia's ongoing invasion. In his introductory remarks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million "multi-year commitment that provides predictable, steady support to Ukraine."

    McNaughton is third Ford cabinet minister to resign in past 3 weeks

    Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced on Friday he is stepping away from politics after accepting a job in the private sector. McNaughton is the third minister to resign from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet this month, though he said his departure is not connected to the unfolding Greenbelt development scandal.

